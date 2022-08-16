First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for coronavirus on Monday evening, according to the White House, even after isolating herself from her husband President Joe Biden when he had the virus.

The first lady’s office said that Jill Biden began developing “cold-like symptoms” on Monday evening and that a PCR test found she was positive for the virus.

“The first lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms,” the First Lady’s Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

Jill Biden caught the virus despite isolating herself from her husband for two weeks when he was infected with the virus in July and early August.

She tested positive for the virus right at the end of the family’s vacation on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

The first lady was expected to join the president at the White House on Tuesday for the signing of the president’s tax hike, health care, and green energy spending bill.

Instead, she will isolate at a private residence in South Carolina, according to her office, until she tests negative for the virus.

The Bidens were scheduled to extend their August vacation at their home in Delaware after the White House signing event on Tuesday afternoon.

The White House said that since the president was in close contact with the first lady, he would mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others.