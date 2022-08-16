Franklin Graham Sees a Country ‘in Trouble’ and Calls for FBI Release of Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham has expressed his dismay at the circumstances surrounding the FBI raid on the Mar-a-Largo home of former President Donald Trump, and issued a personal plea on social media for the release of all documents relating to the controversy.

Graham used a post on Facebook to set out his concerns while pleading for God’s intervention alongside prayers for a quick resolution to a matter he sees as poisonous to the national character.

He finished the online plea with a simple exhortation: “We need God’s help, and we need to pray.”

Graham wrote:

The swamp in Washington is getting bigger, and it will take God to drain it! Politics in this country has become so corrupt and partisan. Former President Trump has called for the immediate release of the unredacted federal warrant related to the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago home. I agree, why not release it and let the American people decide? Then, if it reveals that former President Trump has done something wrong, he will have to answer for it. On the other hand, if the Department of Justice has done something wrong, they will have to answer to the American people for it. Our country is in trouble. We need God’s help, and we need to pray.

The original post can be seen below:

Graham’s intervention came within hours of Trump calling for the Department of Justice to release the affidavit used to justify the raid of his home.

“[I]n the interest of TRANSPARENCY, I call for the immediate release of the completely Unredacted Affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking BREAK-IN,” Trump wrote on social media, as Breitbart News reported.

The release of the affidavit would set out the facts behind the requirement for the raid, a decision Attorney General Merrick Garland said was not taken “lightly” and only after taking “less intrusive means.”

The Justice Department opposes the release of the affidavit, arguing in a Monday court filing the need to “protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security” while shielding witnesses to the case decision.