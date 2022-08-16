Joe Biden Removes Mask and Coughs into Hand After Close Contact with Coronavirus

The White House
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden flouted coronavirus mask protocols on Tuesday after his wife Jill Biden tested positive for the virus.

The president was spotted removing his mask to deliver a speech and immediately coughed into his hand after shaking hands with Sen. Chuck Schumer.

After First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus Monday night, the White House said that the president would wear a mask indoors for ten days when in “close proximity with others,” as he was considered within “close contact” of the virus.

But the president did not adhere to the protocols his handlers laid out.

After his speech, Biden sat with members of Congress and shook their hands prior to signing his climate and health spending bill.

The president only put his mask back on after signing the bill and standing up to leave.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 16: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) moves to give Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) (L) the pen he used to sign The Inflation Reduction Act with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) in the State Dining Room of the White House August 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The $737 billion bill focuses on climate change, lower health care costs and creating clean energy jobs by enacting a 15% corporate minimum tax, a 1-percent fee on stock buybacks and enhancing IRS enforcement. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)



