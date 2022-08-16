President Joe Biden flouted coronavirus mask protocols on Tuesday after his wife Jill Biden tested positive for the virus.

The president was spotted removing his mask to deliver a speech and immediately coughed into his hand after shaking hands with Sen. Chuck Schumer.

After First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus Monday night, the White House said that the president would wear a mask indoors for ten days when in “close proximity with others,” as he was considered within “close contact” of the virus.

But the president did not adhere to the protocols his handlers laid out.

After his speech, Biden sat with members of Congress and shook their hands prior to signing his climate and health spending bill.

The president only put his mask back on after signing the bill and standing up to leave.