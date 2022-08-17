Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will be participating in what has been dubbed the “DeSantis Education Tour” beginning Sunday August 21, as he will be making stops in key areas supporting conservative school board members, touting his administration’s “pro-parent, student-first education agenda for Florida.”

“These pro-parent, pro-student local school board candidates are committed to the DeSantis Education Agenda. Parental rights, curriculum transparency, and classrooms free of woke ideology are all on the ballot this election, and it starts with school board elections,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“Florida’s school boards need members who will defend our students and stand up for parental rights and will ensure Florida’s children are protected from woke ideology in their classrooms. I am proud to stand by each of them,” he said.

The campaign’s announcement comes on the heels of the governor endorsing a slew of conservative school board candidates across the state — those he believes will champion his administration’s educational blueprint, prioritizing students and parental rights in the classrooms. The blueprint includes endorsing candidates who reject lockdowns and indoctrination and support parental rights, curriculum transparency, and an emphasis on civics education.

The stops on this particular education tour include Miami-Dade, Sarasota, Volusia, and Duval counties. The governor’s current school board endorsements include:

Al Hernandez – Pasco County

Armor Persons – Lee County

Chad Choate – Manatee County

Christy Chong – Flagler County

Cindy Spray – Manatee County

Colonel Richard Tatem – Manatee County

Darren Horan – Monroe County

Erin Skipper – Clay County

Jacqueline Rosario – Indian River County

Jaime Haynes – Volusia County

Jennifer Russell – Martin County

Jill Woolbright – Flagler County

Robyn Marinelli – Sarasota County

Sam Fisher – Lee County

Stephanie Busin – Hendry County

Phil Leary – Putnam County

Mildred Russell – Alachua County

Megan Wright – Brevard County

April Carney – Duval County

Charlotte Joyce – Duval County

Aly Legge – Hillsborough County

Roberto Alonso – Miami-Dade County

Monica Colucci – Miami-Dade County

Bridget Ziegler – Sarasota County

Timothy Enos – Sarasota County

Fred Lowry – Volusia County

Alexandria Suarez – Monroe County

Stacy Hahn – Hillsborough County

Patricia Rendon – Hillsborough County

Rick Nolte – Polk County

“There is a playbook, and, what I think so many people have now realized, as the result of the great parent awakening after COVID, the same playbook that happens in Sarasota County happens across the state and happens across the country,” conservative school board member and candidate Bridget Ziegler of Sarasota told Breitbart News Saturday in March.

“And it’s largely based on indoctrinating local policy officials all the way down to professional development [given] to the educators, and that trickles down to indoctrinating our students with a very left, progressive agenda,” she added.