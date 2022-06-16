Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced a “Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights” education blueprint this week to assist school board members and leaders advance the administration’s freedom-first policies at the local level.

The entire initiative is “focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental rights in education, and combatting woke agendas from infiltrating public schools,” according to the press release. The campaign listed ten central tenets on the agenda, which include:

Keep Schools Open and Reject Lockdowns Educate, Don’t Indoctrinate Ensure Parental Rights in Education and Keep Woke Gender Ideology Out of Schools Support Robust Civics Education Expand Workforce Development and Technical Education Reject the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the Curriculum Increase Teacher Pay Continue Support for School Security and Mental Health Initiatives Protect the Right of Parents to Petition School Boards and Districts for Redress of Grievances Guarantee the Right of Parents to Curriculum Transparency

Candidates and school board members are encouraged to take the “DeSantis Education Agenda Survey,” which covers a range of topics addressed by DeSantis and his administration, to see how they line up:

In Florida, we value student success, parental rights, and curriculum transparency, and we need school board members who do the same. We need strong school boards who will fight for these values and put students first. Our agenda WILL make that happen.https://t.co/m3SikiXidd — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) June 15, 2022

Over the course of the past two years, the administration has fought to keep children in school, abolish forced masking, root out Critical Race Theory (CRT), protect women’s sports, and solidify parental rights by prohibiting inappropriate classroom discussions about sexuality for kindergarten through third grade.

“Parents across Florida should ask school board candidates and their current school board members how they scored on the DeSantis Education Agenda,” DeSantis re-election campaign senior adviser Dave Abrams said in a statement.

“Florida’s students are thriving, our schools are open, teachers are paid more, and parents are empowered,” he added. “This agenda serves as a model for the nation as Florida’s school board candidates run and win on the DeSantis Education Agenda.”