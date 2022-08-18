Republican Voter Enthusiasm for Midterms Grows After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Enthusiasm for voting in this year’s midterm election has grown by six points after the FBI raided the Mar-a-Lago, the home of former President Donald Trump, according to two recent YouGov polls.

When 1500 adult U.S. citizens were asked from August 13 to 16 if they were more or less enthusiastic about voting in this year’s election compared to the previous congressional election year, 51 percent of Republicans said they were more enthusiastic.

This is an increase of six points in enthusiasm since the YouGov poll from August 7 to 9. The August 7 to 9 poll showed only 45 percent were more enthusiastic about voting in this year’s election than in the previous congressional election year.

"What you saw last night at Mar-a-Lago was the desperation of a national machine that knows it’s on the edge of being defeated and then being eliminated. And I think that you’ll see more desperation in the weeks to come.” https://t.co/Ync1f9VBN4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 10, 2022

The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago happened on August 8, and since then, the media and Trump have shed light on the raid — ultimately showing the flaws between the FBI and its decision to raid his home.

The polls showed barely any increase in enthusiasm about voting with the Democrats and independents. They both increased by one point, with the Democrats going from 35 to 36 percent and the independents going from 24 percent to 25 percent more enthusiastic.

YouGov Poll: Republican Enthusiasm lead INCREASED by 5 points after FBI Raid Compared to 2018, are you more enthusiastic or less enthusiastic about voting in this year's election? More Enthusiastic – Aug 7:

GOP: 45% (+10)

DEM: 35% Aug 16:

GOP: 51% (+15)

DEM: 36% pic.twitter.com/6MvXQU45vV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 18, 2022

The YouGov poll from August 13 to 16 asked 1500 U.S. adult citizens and saw a margin of error of 2.9 percent, and the YouGov poll from August 7 to 9 asked 1500 U.S. adult citizens and saw a margin of error of 2.9 percent.

