Ron DeSantis: Inflation Reduction Act Expanding IRS Is ‘Middle Finger’ to Americans

The left’s latest spending blitz, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, is essentially a “middle finger” to Americans, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Wednesday.

President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which focuses on climate change initiatives as well as massive IRS expansion, allotting billions to create what the House Freedom Caucus described as “an army of 87,000 new enforcement agents to target Americans with as many as one million additional audits per year on taxpayers earning less than $200,000 – the same middle-class suffering the most from the skyrocketing inflation of Bidenomics.”

Notably, most Americans do not believe the bill will actually reduce inflation, which remains at a 41-year high. A recent poll from The Economist/YouGov found that just 13 percent believe the measure will actually decrease inflation, but Biden remains in denial, deeming it one of the “most significant laws in our history.”

DeSantis warned that the feds will “crush a lot of people” with the massive IRS expansion.

“I think of all the things that have come out of Washington that have been outrageous, this has got to be pretty close to the top. And I think it was basically just a middle finger to the American public that this is what they think of you. All these problems we have to deal with, and they think the way is to do 87,000 IRS agents. There’s going to be more people in the IRS than in like a lot of these other agencies combined,” DeSantis said, remarking that the Biden administration and Democrats are not interested in putting that much effort into the southern border.

On Biden's bill, @GovRonDeSantis at today's press conference:

They just stuck you with 87,000 IRS agents – and they're going after you… This is one of the most outrageous things to come out of Washington, and it's a middle finger to the public. This is what they think of you. — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) August 17, 2022

He warned that the feds want to “unleash” the fleet of new agents on the American taxpayers, calling it “so, so” wrong.

“Fortunately, you know, that’s one of the reasons we don’t have an income tax [in Florida] is because if you don’t have an income tax, you don’t empower revenue agents,” he said, warning that it is “going to be targeted at people that the government doesn’t like.”

JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis says hiring 87,000 IRS agents is a "middle finger" to Americans "They're not putting very much might at the border, I can tell you that right now…" pic.twitter.com/LtzLZm1LfY — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 17, 2022

Plenty of conservative voices have spoken out following Biden’s signing of the bill, warning of its dire implications. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) warned that the law will “exasperate inflation” and “raise taxes, raise gas prices, and supercharge the IRS against the middle-class,” while Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) noted that it proves that Democrats “care more about raising taxes on you to fund their radical agenda than keeping you safe and secure.”

Today @POTUS signed the poorly named Inflation Reduction Act. Not only will their Tax and Spend Act exasperate inflation, but it will raise taxes, raise gas prices, and supercharge the IRS against the middle-class. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 16, 2022

I will continue to propose fiscally responsible solutions to fund the projects and programs Kentuckians need and oppose any and all spending that encourages inflation, and aims to hurt American taxpayers. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 16, 2022