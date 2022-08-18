Nevadans are often unable access basic government services because Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) is still allowing state employees to work from home, Republican gubernatorial nominee Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s new political attack advertisement says.

Joe Lombardo for Governor released the advertisement, entitled “Steve Sisolak Won’t Answer the Phone,” on Thursday. The video features automated messages from several Nevada government agencies, including one that tells Nevadans “not to leave a message as we continue to work remotely.”

“Steve Sisolak has state employees still working from home. They have never come back to work. These calls were made in July of 2022 during normal business hours…” the ad reads, as more automated messages play in the background.

“Families are struggling, and Steve Sisolak can’t be bothered to answer the phone,” it continues.

WATCH:

Nevada families are struggling, and Steve Sisolak can’t be bothered to answer the phone. #Lombardo22 pic.twitter.com/AgGTQxAXe0 — Joe Lombardo (@JoeLombardoNV) August 18, 2022