Nevadans are often unable access basic government services because Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) is still allowing state employees to work from home, Republican gubernatorial nominee Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s new political attack advertisement says.
Joe Lombardo for Governor released the advertisement, entitled “Steve Sisolak Won’t Answer the Phone,” on Thursday. The video features automated messages from several Nevada government agencies, including one that tells Nevadans “not to leave a message as we continue to work remotely.”
“Steve Sisolak has state employees still working from home. They have never come back to work. These calls were made in July of 2022 during normal business hours…” the ad reads, as more automated messages play in the background.
“Families are struggling, and Steve Sisolak can’t be bothered to answer the phone,” it continues.
Lombardo for Governor released a statement after announcing the video, saying the ad “highlights how difficult it is to get help in Nevada under Governor Sisolak.”
“The video showcases how Governor Sisolak is still allowing state employees to work remotely, which in turn, has made it almost impossible to get assistance with basic government services,” the statement reads.
Gov. Sisolak ended his coronavirus pandemic emergency declaration on May 2022 after keeping it in place for nearly two years. However, a June 14, 2022 document from the Division of Human Resource Management in the Department of Administration encourages government agencies to continue allowing telework.
“Throughout the pandemic, the State of Nevada as an employer has learned, with thoughtful performance management practices, appropriate tools, and sufficient organizational support, that successful teleworking opportunities can be offered to certain State positions whenever appropriate and beneficial to the agency’s business needs,” Administrator Frank Richardson wrote. “DHRM strongly recommends that State agencies embrace the concept of telework and adopt the following long-term approach to managing the performance of their teleworking team members.”
Recent polling shows Lombardo and Sisolak in a statistical tie, 44 percent to 46 percent respectively. In June, following the state’s primary, polling showed Lombardo holding a narrow 48 percent to 47 percent lead over the incumbent. Polling also shows Lombardo leading with Hispanic voters, 44 percent to 42 percent, which is significant because roughly 30 percent of the state’s population is Hispanic/Latino. Hispanic voters in the state are also more likely to favor former President Donald Trump by 19 percent.
