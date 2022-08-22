Republican Lawmakers to Fauci: ‘We Are Coming for You Whether You Retire or Not’

Following White House Chief Medical Adviser and Director of the NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent announcement that he will step down from his government positions in December, Republican lawmakers insisted the nation’s top epidemiologist would still be subject to investigations into his questionable role in the COVID pandemic and the country’s response in combating it.

GOP officials took to Twitter Monday to hold the 81-year-old Fauci — who is currently the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden —accountable for his failed leadership.

“Make no mistake, my colleagues and I will hold Dr. Fauci accountable whether or not he remains in public office,” wrote Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

Make no mistake, my colleagues and I will hold Dr. Fauci accountable whether or not he remains in public office. https://t.co/gi6Lx0SnbQ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 22, 2022

He also attributed the closures of schools and churches, the “unemployment of tens of millions of Americans” as well as “draconian and anti-science mandates,” and an increase in “domestic violence, child abuse, drug abuse, and suicide rates” to Fauci’s “guidance.”

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) maintained that Fauci’s stepping down “won’t stop a Republican Congress from telling the truth about his disastrous tenure and holding him accountable for the mistakes he made and the lies he told.”

So Dr. Fauci is stepping down in December. That won’t stop a Republican Congress from telling the truth about his disastrous tenure and holding him accountable for the mistakes he made and the lies he told. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) August 22, 2022

“Republicans must remain committed to holding Fauci accountable even after he steps down to make sure no one in his position ever abuses the public trust again,” wrote Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

Republicans must remain committed to holding Fauci accountable even after he steps down to make sure no one in his position ever abuses the public trust again https://t.co/lakLRDYXLL — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 22, 2022

“Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic,” wrote Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). “He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak.”

Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 22, 2022

“Fauci announcing his resignation today doesn’t change anything,” he added in another tweet. “The American people deserve to know whether any NIH employees have a self interest in approving a vaccine or any drug, and I will continue to push for full transparency.”

“Dr. Fauci lost the trust of the American people when his guidance unnecessarily kept schools closed and businesses shut while obscuring questions about his knowledge on the origins of COVID,” wrote House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“He owes the American people answers,” he added. “A @HouseGOP majority will hold him accountable.”

Dr. Fauci lost the trust of the American people when his guidance unnecessarily kept schools closed and businesses shut while obscuring questions about his knowledge on the origins of COVID.



He owes the American people answers. A @HouseGOP majority will hold him accountable. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 22, 2022

“Fauci is stepping down in December to try and avoid scrutiny from a Republican House that will take over in January,” wrote Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

“Understand this loud and clear, Anthony: We are coming for you whether you retire or not,” she added. “You will not get away with what you did to America.”

Fauci is stepping down in December to try and avoid scrutiny from a Republican House that will take over in January. Understand this loud and clear, Anthony: We are coming for you whether you retire or not. You will not get away with what you did to America. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 22, 2022

“In January, a GOP Congress should hold Fauci fully accountable for his dishonesty, corruption, abuse of power, and multiple lies under oath,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“Never in our nation’s history has one arrogant bureaucrat destroyed more people’s lives,” he added.

In January, a GOP Congress should hold Fauci fully accountable for his dishonesty, corruption, abuse of power, and multiple lies under oath. Never in our nation’s history has one arrogant bureaucrat destroyed more people’s lives. https://t.co/NafUFpXnbl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2022

“Retirement can’t shield Dr. Fauci from congressional oversight,” wrote Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability about how government officials used their taxpayer dollars, and @GOPoversight will deliver,” he added.

Retirement can’t shield Dr. Fauci from congressional oversight. The American people deserve transparency and accountability about how government officials used their taxpayer dollars, and @GOPoversight will deliver. Discussed this and more on @foxandfriends👇 pic.twitter.com/deZtP2RJ5a — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 22, 2022

“Memo to Dr. Fauci, just because you resign, doesn’t mean you can’t be called to testify before Congress!” wrote Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL).

Memo to Dr. Fauci, just because you resign, doesn't mean you can't be called to testify before Congress! — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 22, 2022

“Don’t worry, Fauci. We’ll bring you back for your performance review when we take back the House and Senate in Nov,” wrote Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah.

Don't worry, Fauci. We'll bring you back for your performance review when we take back the House and Senate in Nov. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) August 22, 2022

“Fauci isn’t getting off that easily!!” warned Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson.

“When Republicans take the majority, Fauci should be ready to receive a SUBPOENA!” he added. “You CANNOT lie to Congress and the American people without consequence. We will hold this FRAUD accountable!”

Fauci isn’t getting off that easily!! When Republicans take the majority, Fauci should be ready to receive a SUBPOENA! You CANNOT lie to Congress and the American people without consequence. We will hold this FRAUD accountable! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 22, 2022

“Dems refused to hold a single hearing on COVID origins and gain-of-function funding. That changes when we take the majority,” wrote House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

“Good thing Fauci will now have lots of time to testify about what he knew about the Wuhan lab and his bad guidance that kept schools/businesses closed,” he added.

Dems refused to hold a single hearing on COVID origins and gain-of-function funding. That changes when we take the majority. Good thing Fauci will now have lots of time to testify about what he knew about the Wuhan lab and his bad guidance that kept schools/businesses closed. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 22, 2022

On Monday, Fauci revealed he would be leaving his positions in December of this year to pursue the “next chapter” of his career.

His decision significantly moves up the timeline of his retirement, as he said in July that he would resign at the end of Biden’s first term.

Fauci’s announcement also coincides with Republicans vowing to investigate his work should they take power in November.

Reacting to the news of his planned retirement, President Joe Biden praised Fauci in a statement reacting to the news of his planned retirement.

“Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work,” the president said. “I extend my deepest thanks for his public service.”

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.