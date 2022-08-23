Republicans Dominate in Iowa State Fair Straw Poll

Republicans dominated in the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair Straw Poll held during the State Fair, which saw more than 2,600 votes cast.

The Hawkeye State’s Gov. Kim Reynolds, up for reelection this year, dominated the straw poll, along with Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson, and Randy Feenstra, as well as Republican candidate Zach Nunn.

Republicans swept all 6 races in our Iowa State Fair #StrawPoll. The nonscientific poll was conducted inside our booth over all 11 days of the #IowaStateFair. More than 2,600 individuals cast votes. Full results available here: https://t.co/9tmLvLHf9t pic.twitter.com/gWgEJWUpxF — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 22, 2022

Reynolds received the largest number (1507) of votes out of any candidate with 57.17 percent, while her Democrat challenger Deidre DeJear only received 30.20 percent of the vote. There were 9.29 percent who said Rich Stewart and 3.34 percent who said other.

Grassley also garnered 59.26 percent of the straw poll vote, with the second largest number of votes (1494) of any candidate, while his Democrat challenger Mike Franken received 34.35 percent of the vote. There were 6.39 percent who said other.

Miller-Meeks, who is running in the First Congressional District, received 286 votes — which amounted to 61.24 percent of the vote — compared to the 31.91 percent her Democrat challenger Christina Bohannan received. There were 6.85 percent who said other.

Hinson, who is running in the Second Congressional District, received 221 votes — which amounted to 60.22 percent of the vote — compared to the 32.15 percent her Democrat challenger Liz Mathis received. There were 7.63 percent who said other.

Nunn, the Republican challenger in the Third Congressional District, dominated the poll by receiving 700 voters — which amounted to 57.61 percent of the vote — compared to Rep. Cindy Axne, the state’s lone congressional Democrat, who received 468 votes which were 38.52 percent of the vote — the lowest of any incumbent. There were 3.87 percent who said other.

Feenstra, who’s running in the Fourth Congressional District, received 296 votes — which amounted to 63.11 percent of the vote — compared to the 32.15 percent his Democrat challenger Ryan Melton received. There were 10.02 percent who said Bryan Jack Holder and 3.62 percent who said other.

“I want to thank the thousands of Iowans who visited our booth over the past 11 days and everyone who cast their vote in the Straw Poll,” Pate said of the poll participants. “This was a fun way to get people interested in the upcoming election, and to encourage civic engagement. I hope every eligible Iowan casts a vote in the November general election.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.