First lady Jill Biden has again tested positive for coronavirus, the White House announced Wednesday.

“After testing negative on Tuesday, just now, the First Lady has tested positive for COVID-19 by antigen testing,” the first lady’s deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said in a statement to reporters, noting the positive test represented a “rebound” positivity.

Rebound coronavirus sometimes occurs in patients treated with Paxlovid, an anti-viral therapy drug developed by Pfizer. Jill Biden was treated with the drug when she first tested positive.

Other high-profile patients such as President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci also experienced rebound coronavirus after being treated with Paxlovid.

After Biden experienced rebound coronavirus in July, he stressed on social media that it only happened with a “small minority of folks”

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

The first lady’s office said Jill Biden would remain isolated in Delaware, as the president traveled to the White House on Wednesday.

“The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified,” Donohue added.

The first lady first tested positive for coronavirus last week, leaving her quarantined in South Carolina until she could rejoin the president and his family for their vacation in Delaware. She arrived in Delaware on Sunday.

The first lady is double vaccinated and twice boosted with a coronavirus vaccine.