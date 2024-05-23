CNN’s Holmes: Turnout for Trump Bronx Rally ‘Bigger’ Than Dems ‘Would Like to See’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN National Correspondent Kristen Holmes stated that the turnout at 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx that day was “a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see,” and there were “a number” of people she talked to who said they voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 but are now looking for another candidate due to their frustration with conditions in the economy.

Holmes said, “Well, certainly, a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country.”

After stating that there are often people at Trump rallies who aren’t from the area the rally is held and traveled long distances to attend the rally, at this event “there were a lot of people here that were actually from the Bronx.”

She added, “Before we even came into the rally…we talked to a number of people outside in the community and the reaction…was really mixed” and that there were “a number” of ex-Biden voters who were “very unhappy,” particularly with the economy and looking for alternatives to Biden.

(h/t Trump War Room)

