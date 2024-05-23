Watch: Rappers Flock to Trump Rally in the Bronx

Several rappers were seen at the rally in the Bronx to support of former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The rappers in attendance included Sheff G, who endorsed Trump from the stage, Forgiato Blow, and Sleepy Hallow. Video of them at the rally went viral on Thursday.

Rapper, Sheff G, has arrived to Trump’s rally in the Bronx. Many kids in the crowd excitedly took photos of him before he was escorted into the rally. pic.twitter.com/UVVtw3pWEi — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 23, 2024

NYC Rapper “Sleepy Hallow” arrives at Trumps South Bronx rally https://t.co/5aVoMUfJL7 pic.twitter.com/lNDtDr6rSP — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) May 23, 2024

Forgiato Blow, who sang the song “Let’s Go Brandon,” told reporters that people have grown fed up with the status quo in the inner-cities.

“People are just tired. They’re tired. People are poor. People don’t have money. They’re losing up,” said Forgiato Blow. “People are getting fired. People are getting sick.”

As reported by CNN, Trump held the rally in the Bronx to make inroads with black and Hispanic voters, especially in the Bronx, which Democrats have slowly been losing their stranglehold on.

A Trump campaign official told CNN that several factors, including the former president’s long history of living and working in New York and his efforts to win over minority voters, played into the decision to hold the Bronx rally. The official said that the area’s proximity to Trump’s criminal trial was also a consideration, as was the former president’s desire to “challenge the status quo” in a state that has long voted for Democrats. Trump has insisted that he has a shot this fall at winning New York, which a Republican presidential nominee has not carried since 1984. The Bronx is a Democratic stronghold, which Trump lost by about 68 points to Joe Biden in 2020. That margin, however, was down from four years earlier, when Hillary Clinton carried the county by 79 points. Trump’s improvement was even greater in the South Bronx, where Thursday’s rally is taking place. Biden won the election district (or precinct) surrounding Crotona Park by 69 points. Clinton carried the same precinct by more than 90 points in 2016.

President Joe Biden’s support with Hispanic voters has been steadily slipping. As the New York Times recently noted, a recent NYT/Siena College poll showed Trump edging Biden with Hispanic voters – 46 percent to 40 percent.

“Because Latino voters make up just 15 percent of the electorate, the poll’s sample size of the group is not large enough to assess small differences reliably. For a subgroup that size, the margin of error is 10 percentage points,” noted the times. “But the poll, and others like it, make clear that Mr. Trump has continued to make remarkable inroads with Hispanic voters.”

