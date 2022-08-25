President Joe Biden’s new rule to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program clarifies that illegal aliens with criminal records will not be automatically disqualified from securing work permits and deportation protections.

This week, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new rule in an attempt to codify former President Obama’s DACA program for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens into federal regulation.

The rule notes that, despite already low standards for entry into DACA, illegal aliens with criminal records will not be automatically disqualified from gaining work permits and deportation protections through the program. The rule states:

DHS is revising it to further clarify that, consistent with longstanding DACA policy, expunged convictions, juvenile delinquency adjudications, and immigration-related offenses characterized as felonies or misdemeanors under State laws are not considered automatically disqualifying convictions for purposes of this provision.

Aside from being shielded from deportation, DACA illegal aliens will be provided with two-year work permits under Biden’s rule. The ultimate goal is to avoid legal challenges to the program.

Special interest groups like billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us group, entrenched in lobbying for endless cheap foreign labor, celebrated the rule.

“We are grateful that the Administration is no longer pursuing a plan to de-couple and separate work authorization and deportation protections. This is good,” an FWD.us wrote on Twitter. “Providing work authorization as part of DACA is the absolutely the right move.”

As Breitbart News has reported, thousands of illegal aliens with prior violent criminal records were allowed to enter the program and remain in the United States.

From 2012 to 2018, about 53,792 illegal aliens were awarded DACA despite having prior arrest records. Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 illegal aliens awarded DACA were later arrested for crimes, the data shows.

More than 30 illegal aliens were given DACA status despite having previously been arrested for rape. Ten illegal aliens, likewise, were awarded DACA after having been arrested for murder, and 95 illegal aliens after having been arrested for kidnapping.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.