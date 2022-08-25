Arizona Senate Republican candidate Blake Masters told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has allowed China to colonize America’s farmland.
Kelly, a swing state senator, voted in lockstep with his 49 other Senate Democrat colleagues to block an amendment proposed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) that would ban the Chinese government from purchasing American farmland.
The amendment would prohibit the Chinese government from reaping the benefits of USDA farm programs under Section 21001.
The amendment would have required only one Democrat, such as Kelly, to vote alongside Republicans to ensure that China cannot purchase American farmland.
Masters said that Kelly’s vote would allow the Chinese Communist Party to colonize the United States.
After Senate Democrats, including Kelly, blocked her amendment, Blackburn questioned why the Senate majority would block her proposal to ensure that Americans have better access to these federal funds.
Why would Democrats vote against an amendment that keeps federal funds out of the Chinese Communist Party’s hands and into American farmer’s?
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 7, 2022
Data from the USDA suggests that China owns over 191,000 acres of U.S. land, but that was before Fufeng Group, a Chinese company, purchased 300 acres in North Dakota for $2.6 million.
Masters, in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News in July, called to ban acquisitions of American land by Chinese Communist Party-affiliated entities.
“It’s obscene that we would allow Chinese Communist Party stooges to profit off our resources. These are basic mistakes a serious country would never make. They are flooding us with fentanyl, launching cyber attacks, stealing our IP, and our current crop of failed leaders seems more or less OK with it. That needs to change,” the Arizona nationalist told Breitbart News’s Michael Foster.
Masters has sounded the alarm about the dangers of letting a foreign competitor buy land, especially near national security-sensitive areas.
He shared a tweet about how a former general in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army purchased 200 square miles near Laughlin Air Base in Texas. He said, “We are going to make this illegal.”
We are going to make this illegal https://t.co/vZQTPuHbBO
— Blake Masters (@bgmasters) July 17, 2022
“For decades, China built its economy off our backs, and the ideologues running our country (see: Biden in 2019) refused to admit it,” Masters explained. “When it comes to international labor, trade, and investment, it’s time to wake up: we’re talking about foreign powers with their own interests.”
For decades, China built its economy off our backs, and the ideologues running our country (see: Biden in 2019) refused to admit it.
When it comes to international labor, trade, and investment, it’s time to wake up: we’re talking about foreign powers with their own interests. pic.twitter.com/X1BxnI2Xci
— Blake Masters (@bgmasters) December 7, 2021
“A major lesson to learn from China? Our government should stake out a position that the only labor, trade, and investment policies we support are those that help Americans — not in an abstract ideological sense, but materially. That’s what it means to care about our own people,” he added.
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
