Arizona Senate Republican candidate Blake Masters told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has allowed China to colonize America’s farmland.

Kelly, a swing state senator, voted in lockstep with his 49 other Senate Democrat colleagues to block an amendment proposed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) that would ban the Chinese government from purchasing American farmland.

The amendment would prohibit the Chinese government from reaping the benefits of USDA farm programs under Section 21001.

The amendment would have required only one Democrat, such as Kelly, to vote alongside Republicans to ensure that China cannot purchase American farmland.

Masters said that Kelly’s vote would allow the Chinese Communist Party to colonize the United States.

“Personally, I’d prefer not to be colonized by a tyrannical foreign regime hellbent on destroying us, but I guess Mark Kelly has found some common ground with the Chinese Communist Party,” Masters told Breitbart News.

After Senate Democrats, including Kelly, blocked her amendment, Blackburn questioned why the Senate majority would block her proposal to ensure that Americans have better access to these federal funds.

Blackburn said, “Why would Democrats vote against an amendment that keeps federal funds out of the Chinese Communist Party’s hands and into American farmer’s?”

