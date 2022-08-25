Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) has taken over $100,000 in special interest-funded vacations since his time in office, often bringing his family with him.

According to LegiStorm, Kildee has taken nine privately funded trips worth a total of $101,388.

Destinations have included Denmark, India, Sudan, Lebanon, and three trips to Israel, where he often stays in luxury hotels.

Kildee did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Beirut, Republic of Lebanon

In November 2021, the American Task Force on Lebanon (ATFL) financed Kildee’s five-day trip to Beirut, Lebanon — the “Paris of the Middle-East” — to the tune of $11,225.37.

AFTL is a 501(c)(3) aimed at “enhancing the bilateral relations between the United States and Lebanon” that works to “expand the awareness of the economic, social, and political conditions in both countries and to enhance our relationship through a better understanding each country’s interests and expectations.”

While there, Kildee and his son stayed in Hotel Albergo, a five-star luxury accommodation.

Kildee – Lebanon Trip by Breitbart News

Copenhagen, Denmark

In the summer of 2019, Kildee and his son took a vacation to Copenhagen, Denmark, valued at $12,035.

The trip was funded by the Franklin Center for Global Policy Exchange and the Ripon Society.

The Franklin Center is a 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to “foster greater international awareness and cooperation through multinational policy forums, conferences, and other programs designed to explore important worldwide issues from a wide range of perspectives.”

Interestingly, the Ripon Society is a GOP-affiliated organization aimed at promoting “the ideas and principles that have made America great and contributed to the GOP’s success.” according to their website.

“These ideas include keeping our nation secure, keeping taxes low and having a federal government that is smaller, smarter and more accountable to the people,” it says.

While there, the Kildees stayed in another five-star hotel: the Radisson Collection Royal.

Kildee – Copenhagen Denmark… by Breitbart News

Khartoum, Republic of Sudan

In the spring of 2018, Kildee took his daughter on a special interest-funded trip to Khartoum, Sudan, valued at $13,787.83.

Humpty Dumpty Institute and the American Global Institute funded the trip.

The Humpty Dumpty Institute is another globalist-oriented organization that appears to push United Nations narratives.

The Kildees stayed in the five-star Corinthia Hotel Khartoum and flew Turkish Airlines’ business class accommodations in which the seats have built-in massage chairs.

Kildee – Sudan Trip by Breitbart News

New Delhi and Hyderabad, Republic of India

In February, 2017, Kildee and his son took a $15,053 trip to India paid for by the Aspen Institute, Inc.

The Aspen Institute is an organization “committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society.”

The trip was also funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Henry Luce Foundation, the Democracy Fund, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the MacArthur Foundation.

The Kildees once again stayed in five-star accommodations, at the Imperial Hotel in New Dehli, which, according to Luxury Travel Magazine is the “most luxurious hotel in New Delhi.”

Kildee India Trip by Breitbart News

Israel

In 2013, Kildee took his son on the first of three trips to Israel.

Funded by the American Israel Education Foundation, this trip is valued at $18,482.08.

The American Israel Education Foundation is an AIPAC-affiliated 501(c)(3) that funds educational seminars to Israel for members of Congress.

Kildee Israel Trip by Breitbart News

On another trip to Israel in 2o15, Kildee took a J Street Education Fund-financed vacation valued at $11,018.20.

The J Street Education Fund is another 501(c)(3) “that educates and mobilizes pro-Israel, pro-peace Americans in communities, campuses and at our national conference to change the conversation in the American Jewish community around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

As Breitbart News reported, J Street is a “George Soros-backed radical left-wing Jewish group that often opposes the Israeli government.”

Kildee Israel Trip by Breitbart News

In 2016, Kildee took his daughter on his third trip to Israel, valued at $15,187 and paid for by the American Global Institute.

Kildee Israel Trip by Breitbart News

Mackinac Island, Michigan, United States of America

The Detroit Regional Chamber has funded two trips to Mackinac Island, Michigan, since the Democrat has been in office.

The first, in 2013, is valued at $2,614.84, and the second, in 2018, is valued at 1,985.

On the 2018 trip, Kildee stayed in the historic, luxury Grand Hotel for $460 per night and stayed at the same hotel in 2013 for $589 per night.

Kildee Mackinac 2013 by Breitbart News

Kildee – Mackinac Trip by Breitbart News

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.