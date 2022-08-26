North Carolina Pride Event Allowed a Child on a Stripper Pole

Another pride event is coming under fire for exposing young children to inappropriate sexualized events, showing a child smiling as he is assisted on a stripper pole.
The image features a half-clothed woman assisting a young boy straddle a stripper pole. According to the New York Post, the image appears to be taken from North Carolina’s Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade, which was held on August 20 and 21. According to Charlotte Pride, the group, in part, “envisions a world in which LGBTQ people are affirmed”:
A pride event in Charlotte, NC featured a stripper pole where kids were able to try out pole dancing pic.twitter.com/G3MooSiIch
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2022
While festival pictures have not been posted to the event’s website yet, photos of the parade show young children in attendance, one of whom waved as he stood behind a banner reading “Democratic Party Union County.”
“Straight to jail,” Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, said of the stripper pole image.
“The fall of society,” another remarked, as another said, “Disgusting event in my state.”
“This is not good. It’s one thing to have pride for being yourself — but to engage children in adult behaviors is sick. That’s not ‘Pride,’ it’s grooming for future, sexual behavior,” another noted.
This is hardly the first instance of far-leftists exposing children to inappropriate events. A pride event in Pennsylvania — championed by Gov. Tom Wolf (D), reportedly taught children how to pole dance as well:
Notably, the state’s Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf announced last month the recipients of the PA Pride Community Grant program, which “supports Pride festivals and events throughout the commonwealth through September 2022.”
There were 17 recipients, including the Central PA Pride Festival, where this video is believed to take place. The Central PA Pride Festival, specifically, received $10,000 from the grant program championed by the Democrat governor.
A pride event in PA featured a stripper pole where they taught kids how to pole dance pic.twitter.com/IRBE07lp3q
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2022
Meanwhile, a recent pride event in Vancouver featured a 4-year-old child “coming out” as transgender:
A 4-year-old had a gender reveal and came out as transgender at a pride event. pic.twitter.com/cX4Ll4uS1Z
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 9, 2022
