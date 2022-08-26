North Carolina Pride Event Allowed a Child on a Stripper Pole

Another pride event is coming under fire for exposing young children to inappropriate sexualized events, showing a child smiling as he is assisted on a stripper pole.

The image features a half-clothed woman assisting a young boy straddle a stripper pole. According to the New York Post, the image appears to be taken from North Carolina’s Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade, which was held on August 20 and 21. According to Charlotte Pride, the group, in part, “envisions a world in which LGBTQ people are affirmed”:

A pride event in Charlotte, NC featured a stripper pole where kids were able to try out pole dancing pic.twitter.com/G3MooSiIch — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2022

While festival pictures have not been posted to the event’s website yet, photos of the parade show young children in attendance, one of whom waved as he stood behind a banner reading “Democratic Party Union County.”

“Straight to jail,” Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, said of the stripper pole image.

“The fall of society,” another remarked, as another said, “Disgusting event in my state.”