Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Thursday demanded FBI officials answer questions about undermining their investigation into the Biden family’s sketchy business after the agency falsely claimed at the time that the Senators were involved in a “Russian disinformation” scheme.

The Republican senators requested intelligence analyst Nikki Floris and counterintelligence deputy Bradley Benavides answer questions next month about an “unnecessary” briefing which undermined the Senators’ inquiry into the Biden family in 2020, according to a report by the Washington Examiner.

According to polling, 58 percent believe President Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden, a key member of the family enterprise, was “selling influence and access” to Joe Biden.

“Simply put, the unnecessary FBI briefing provided the Democrats and liberal media the vehicle to spread their false narrative that our work advanced Russian disinformation,” the Republican letter reportedly read. The briefing was “unnecessary and was only done because of pressure from our Democratic colleagues, including Democratic Leadership, to falsely attack our Biden investigation as advancing Russian disinformation.”

As many as 15 media personalities claimed Hunter’s laptop emails were likely Russian disinformation. Moreover, many media outlets used Politico’s now-debunked infamous article that detailed 51 intel officials’ belief the laptop was Russian propaganda. Yet the intel letter Politico reported actually suggested the opposite.

Moreover, Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on Thursday the FBI warned Facebook of an imminent “dump” of “Russian propaganda” shortly before the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” story broke, causing the story to be shared to a less “meaningful” degree on the platform.

The demand for the FBI’s appearance came one day after whistleblowers revealed to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) that the leadership of the FBI forbade agents from investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 election was decided. Johnson wrote to the Justice Department: