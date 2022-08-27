Exclusive–Bombshell Emails Reveal Biden’s DHS Still Knowingly Releasing COVID-Positive Border Crossers into U.S.

Internal emails at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), exclusively reviewed by Breitbart News, reveal that the agency is continuing to knowingly release COVID-positive border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States.

More than a year after Biden’s DHS was first accused of releasing COVID-positive border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior as part of its expansive catch and release operation, the agency is still knowingly carrying out such releases.

The internal emails among Border Patrol (BP) officials reveal recent instances where border crossers and illegal aliens were tested for the Chinese coronavirus and, after having tested positive, were released into the state of Arizona.

On July 26, five female border crossers — at least some of which were COVID-positive — were transported on a bus from DHS custody to the Monte Vista Church, an email shows:

Please ensure that you will take all of the required precautions, including wearing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and any other personal protective equipment (PPE) that you think essential. [Emphasis added] This bus will be transported directly to the NGO and will not be stopping at PHO ERO, they will already be served by Yuma BP due to being COVID+. [Emphasis added]

Sources close to Breitbart News said Biden’s DHS is actually not deporting border crossers and illegal aliens when they test positive for coronavirus.

In one of those cases, a husband and wife had been taken into DHS custody after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The wife tested positive for coronavirus while her husband tested negative. As a result, despite both being eligible for Title 42 removal, the COVID-positive wife was allowed to stay in the U.S. while her COVID-negative husband was deported.

In a statement to Breitbart News, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson said the agency “provides migrants with PPE from the moment they are taken into custody, and migrants are required to keep masks on at all times, including when they are transferred or in the process of being released.”

The spokesperson continued:

If anyone exhibits signs of illness in CBP custody, they are referred to local health systems for appropriate testing, diagnosis, and treatment. CBP takes its responsibility to prevent the spread of communicable diseases very seriously. We value our partners in local communities whose work is critical to moving individuals safely out of CBP/USBP custody and through the appropriate immigration pathway.

The revelation comes after Biden and his top DHS officials fended off questions last year about the agency’s seemingly common practice of releasing COVID-positive border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

In August of last year, Former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan estimated that in Biden’s first six months as president, his DHS had potentially released some 40,000 COVID-positive border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

At the time, Biden’s DHS was forced to admit in federal court that there had been “significantly increased rates” of COVID-positive border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the southern border.

“The rates at which encountered noncitizens are testing positive for COVID-19 have increased significantly in recent weeks … this has led to increasing numbers of CBP personnel being isolated and hospitalized,” DHS’s David Shahoulian admitted in the August 2021 court brief.

From February 2021 to May 2022, more than a million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into American communities by the Biden administration. Release figures for June and July have not yet been disclosed.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.