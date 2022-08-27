Officers responded to a home intrusion call and found the body of an alleged masked intruder in a Madison, Wisconsin, apartment around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

WMTV notes that officers arrived at the apartment “in the 1700 block of Packers Ave.” and a man was outside waiting on them, to fill them in on what had happened.

Upon going inside, the man led police to the body of the alleged intruder.

The man, a woman, and a child were in the apartment at the time that the alleged intrusion occurred.

Chief Barnes provided an update on this morning's homicide. A masked intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner early Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Packers Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Watch for more info: https://t.co/e7cQywVy3R — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) August 26, 2022

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes indicated that officers found evidence that someone indeed tried to force entry into the apartment.

Madison.com reports that Barnes also pointed out there have been “general disturbance” calls to the apartment complex before, but he was not sure if those calls were ever in connection with the apartment in which the alleged intrusion occurred.

