A Pakistani immigrant, given naturalized American citizenship, pleaded guilty this week to plotting a terrorist attack for the Islamic State (ISIS) in Queens, New York City.

Pakistani-born Awais Chudhary, 22 years old, pleaded guilty in federal court to providing material support to ISIS.

Chudhary is an immigrant from Pakistan who was awarded naturalized American citizenship, likely through the process known as “chain migration” where newly naturalized citizens can bring, on green cards, an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the United States.

According to prosecutors, in August 2019, Chudhary plotted to carry out a knife attack on American citizens at a Dunkin’ Donuts near his parents’ home in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens.

In one instance, Chudhary researched where best to stab the human body to inflict the most harm.

Chudhary also allegedly plotted to target specific places with what he called “bucket bombs,” dropping them over bridges that run above the Grand Central Parkway and the Flushing Bay Promenade. The attack would have involved Chudhary dropping bombs onto oncoming traffic.

Prosecutors said Chudhary had scoped out all the locations he planned to attack and ordered the knife he planned to use as well as tactical gear, including a body harness to hold a cellphone so he could live stream the attacks on social media.

Chudhary faces up to 20 years in prison.

