‘Eat S**t Fascists’: Florida Republican Party Office Vandalized 

A Republican Party campaign office in Seminole County, Florida, was reportedly vandalized over the weekend with spray-painted words that read, “Eat S**t Fascists,” and featured an anarchist symbol.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blasted President Joe Biden and other Democrats for their divisive language in a statement released after the vandalism occurred.

The Seminole County GOP office was vandalized overnight. The criminals echoed Biden’s “fascists” slander. There is no place for violence in our political discourse, and the GOP will not be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/fmiiMVmi0t — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 29, 2022

“Biden and Democrats promised to ‘unite’ our country, but that was just another blatant lie from the radical left,” McDaniel said. “Republicans will not be silenced by cowards – harmful rhetoric and disgusting acts like this will only make us work harder to propel Republicans to victory come November.”

The vandalism on the Republican office building came just days after Biden labeled Republicans who support former President Donald Trump as “semi-fascist.”

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” Biden told his supporters at a fundraiser last week.

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), the Democrat candidate for governor in Florida, said Biden was “being honest about what he feels in his heart and his soul” when he compared MAGA Republicans to fascists.

Our office was vandalized this weekend, our answer to hate, clean up and move on. #KeepFloridaFree#RedWave2022 Posted by Seminole County GOP on Monday, August 29, 2022

Crist also spoke critically of Republicans and supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last week, telling DeSantis’s supporters, “I don’t want your vote.”

“Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him and I don’t want your vote,” Crist said. “If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there.”

DeSantis responded to criticism from Democrats like Crist and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), saying they are “representative of this leftist mindset and they do believe that the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens.”

The RNC confirmed they filed a police report in connection to the vandalism of its office, the Tampa Free Press reported.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.