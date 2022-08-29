Poll: 59 Percent Believe Joe Biden Should Release Cognitive Test 

Fifty-nine percent of voters believe President Joe Biden should take and release a cognitive test, according to McLaughlin and Associates polling published Friday.

The poll asked, “Do you think Joe Biden should take a cognitive health test and release it publicly?” Fifty-nine said the president should release a cognitive test, while only 30 percent said he should not. Eleven percent declined to answer.

Since McLaughlin and Associates started polling the question in December of 2021, about 60 percent of respondents have wanted Biden to release a cognitive test.

According to an April poll, a majority of voters said that Biden is unfit to be president and they doubt his mental ability. Sixty-two percent said he is not fit to be president because he is too old.

Additional polling found 59 percent of voters are worried about Biden’s mental and physical fitness. Only 35 percent of respondents are not worried, comprising 18 percent who are “not very worried” and 17 percent who are not worried at all. Six percent had no opinion.

The polling follows notable incidents. In June, Biden flashed a note card with detailed instructions on how to act as commander in chief. “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to the participants,” the note card instructed Biden. “YOU take YOUR seat.”

Biden also fell off his bike after his foot became stuck in a cage pedal. He has struggled to climb Air Force One stairs, tripping and stumbling.

Thirty-eight Republican lawmakers, including former President Donald Trump’s former White House physician and now-Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), have written a letter to Biden, demanding he take a cognitive test, citing signs of “mental decline.”

“Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated & confused,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said in a statement. “The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is to resign.”

The McLaughlin and Associates poll sampled 1,000 voters from August 20-24. No margin of error was provided.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.