Two people on a motorcycle attacked a pedestrian in Manhattan Saturday afternoon when a Good Samaritan grabbed their gun.

He was hit in the head for his trouble, but chased them on foot anyway as they took off on the motorcycle, The New York Post reports.

At least one of the individuals on the motorcycle was allegedly armed.

The pedestrian, a 28-year-old, was cornered by the suspects when the Good Samaritan ran up to take away the alleged robbers’ gun.

One of the suspects on the motorcycle punched the Good Samaritan, but he stayed in the fight, took the gun, and chased the suspects on foot as they fled on the motorcycle.

On July 17 Breitbart News reported that leftists went apoplectic because so many people were referring to a concealed carrier as a Good Samaritan after he opened fire on a would-be mass shooter at Greenwood Park Mall and stopped the attack.

For example, David Leavitt tweeted, “You’d never need a ‘Good Samaritan’ with a gun at Greenwood Park Mall or at any other place if there weren’t any guns to begin with.”

