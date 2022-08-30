An illegal alien, twice deported from the United States, who was previously accused of plotting a mass shooting on July 4th, has now pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S.

As Breitbart News reported, 52-year-old illegal alien Julio Alvardo Dubon and 38-year-old illegal alien Rolman Balacarcel Ac, both Guatemalan nationals, were arrested by the Richmond Police Department for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at the city’s July 4th celebration in the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Richmond, Virginia.

Dubon and Ac have only been charged with illegal possession of firearms in the case.

The mass shooting plot was thwarted thanks to an American “hero citizen” who called in a tip, according to police. Court records and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed that Dubon and Ac are illegal aliens.

Last week, Ac pleaded guilty in federal court to illegal reentry to the U.S. after he had been deported twice previously — in October 2013 and August 2014. Ac is facing up to two years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000 fine.

Ac, as Breitbart News reported, has additionally been accused of having ties to the Los Zetas Cartel that operates much of the drug trafficking and human smuggling along the Texas-Mexico border. When a search warrant was executed at his residence, Ac allegedly provided detectives with two Colorado driver’s licenses, identification from Guatemala, and identification from Mexico.

Unlike Ac, who arrived in the U.S. via the southern border, Dubon arrived years ago on a nonimmigrant visa but overstayed that visa by four years. Despite having overstayed his visa, he was never deported.

