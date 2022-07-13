One of Two Illegal Aliens Accused of Plotting July 4th Mass Shooting Linked to Mexican Drug Cartel

One of the two illegal aliens accused of plotting a mass shooting on the Fourth of July is allegedly linked to a Mexican drug cartel, court records reveal.

As Breitbart News reported, 52-year-old illegal alien Julio Alvardo Dubon and 38-year-old illegal alien Rolman Balacarcel Ac, both Guatemalan nationals, were arrested by the Richmond Police Department for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at the city’s July 4th celebration in the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Richmond, Virginia.

The mass shooting plot was thwarted thanks to an American “hero citizen” who called in a tip, according to police. Court records and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed that Dubon and Ac are illegal aliens with detainers.

Now, the Associated Press (AP) reports that a search warrant affidavit alleges that Ac is linked to Los Zetas Cartel which operates much of the drug trafficking and human smuggling along the Texas-Mexico border.

When the search warrant was executed at his residence, Ac allegedly provided detectives with two Colorado driver’s licenses, identification from Guatemala, and identification from Mexico.

Dubon arrived years ago on a nonimmigrant visa but overstayed that visa by four years. Despite having overstayed his visa, he was never deported.

Meanwhile, Ac was twice deported from the United States, in October 2013 and then in August 2014. He later arrived back in the United States, presumably from the southern border, at an unknown date.

Dubon had been awarded $15,000 bail by a judge, but that has since been revoked. Both are now in the Richmond City Jail with no bail.

