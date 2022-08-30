Women’s March Rages, Previews a ‘Fall of Reckoning’

The radical left Women’s March is raging after what it described as a “baaad effin summer for American women,” previewing what it describes as a “Fall of Reckoning.”

“Let’s be real: It’s been a baaad effin summer for American women. And we’re mad as hell,” the leftist organization said, urging women to join them for the “Fall of Reckoning.” The organization’s “nationwide week of action” takes place October 7-9, when activists plan to gather in D.C. and cities nationwide to march in protest of protecting the lives of the unborn:

Let's be real: It's been a baaad effin summer for American women. And we're mad as hell. Join us for the Fall of Reckoning.https://t.co/fQH3hyrbK1 pic.twitter.com/dQsj20XdCF — Women's March (@womensmarch) August 29, 2022

This year’s march follows the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, ultimately sending the decision on abortion back to each individual state and prompting outcry from feminists. Despite widespread beliefs, overturning Roe does not actually outlaw abortion, yet pro-abortionists continue to spread misinformation on the impact this has on issues such as treating miscarriages. Further, while radical leftists fuss over states such as Texas or Florida moving to protect life, blue states such as California or New York will presumably continue to have and uphold pro-abortion laws.

However, it is important to note that some leftists have revealed how extreme they are in the post-Roe world. Beto O’Rourke (D), who is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), was unable to say if there should be limits on abortion — even partial-birth abortion — last week.

“As governor of Texas, would you allow for any restriction on abortion including and up to partial-birth abortion?” a reporter asked O’Rourke. But he refused to say there should be any limits.

“I trust women and their doctors to make their decisions about their body, about their health care, and about their future,” he said.

“I think that is the best, smartest, most constitutional, and most American, and most Texan approach to this issue, and that’s the way I would approach it,” he added:

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke refuses to back any limits on abortion, including partial-birth abortion. pic.twitter.com/NXK7GHZQfb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2022

This year’s Women’s March will surely center around abortion — starkly different from the Women’s Marches throughout former President Trump’s time in office, which featured events focused very much on targeting the president and accusing him of supposedly taking away women’s rights.

“And to our detractors that insist that this March will never add up to anything, fuck you. Fuck you. It is the beginning of much-needed change,” Madonna infamously said at the 2017 Women’s March before fantasizing about blowing up the White House.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair,” she said before bizarrely stating that she chooses love.