An Arizona sheriff is calling out Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs for “BS” “tough talk” on border security.

In a statement, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb explained that voters “will hear tough talk” on border security from Hobbs, “but that is more political BS just to get your vote.”

Hobbs, who is running against the Republican Kari Lake, has scoffed at the idea of border security being a central issue in the race, as Breitbart News pointed out:

In an interview with the Arizona Republic, Hobbs said in reference to immigration and border security that “it’s ridiculous that we are talking about this as a core issue in the governor’s race.” Meanwhile, just under 5 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border since Joe Biden took office.

On Tuesday, Hobbs’s campaign released an ad with Democrat Sheriffs Chris Nanos of Pima County and David Hathaway of Santa Cruz County, claiming that she will “keep our border secure.”

“Katie Hobbs will deliver whatever resources are needed to keep you safe, my team safe, and our state safe,” Nanos said.

“Katie Hobbs is about action. Katie Hobbs will keep our border secure,” Hathaway added.

While the pair of Democrat sheriffs are working to present Hobbs as a proponent of border security, Lamb said that she is not an advocate for border security and will not address human and drug trafficking if elected governor:

Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our jobs harder and puts us in the line of fire. We cannot afford a Governor who will do nothing to stop the unprecedented human trafficking and drug trafficking at our southern border.

As the Arizona Republic noted in May, Hobbs claimed that “title 42 is not working” while speaking with Arizona Family stations KTVK and KPHO. Moreover, in June, 12 News’s Brahm Resnik asked Hobbs if she would fill in a border “gap in Yuma” if elected. In her response, she stated her opposition to such a measure, claiming that “if a wall was a solution, then the wall would be done.”

Lamb called Lake, who is endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump and is a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor, “the only candidate for governor that can help law enforcement protect Arizona.”

He added:

Kari Lake has a bold and aggressive plan to help end the Border Crisis here in Arizona. Her plan would declare an invasion at the Southern Border and mobilize the resources and personnel that Arizona needs to keep our communities safe from human trafficking and the deadly fentanyl poison that is harming Arizona families every day.

While appearing on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday earlier this year, Lake detailed her comprehensive plan to circumvent the federal government through an interstate compact and take action at the border. She proposed that it would not merely involve border states but also others that are not situated on the border, including Iowa and South Dakota, because “every state is dealing with the problems from this invasion on our border.”

“And we’ll keep Homeland Security abreast of what we’re doing, but we’re not going to ask their permission to do so. They’ve dropped the ball,” Lake said. “They failed the American people, and they failed at one of their most important duties, which is to protect us from an invasion. And so we have the right as states to do this. We are sovereign.”

Her full plan can be viewed here.