Conservatives are slamming President Joe Biden for labeling tens of millions of MAGA Republicans threats to America in his speech Thursday night.

Biden was flanked by U.S. Marines and backdropped with red light outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he asserted, “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards.”

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution,” he said. “They do not believe in the rule of law, they do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people.”

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” he added. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love.”

“They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country,” he continued.

Conservatives responded with heavy criticism of Biden. U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that Biden “has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans—simply because they disagree with his policies”:

Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve the MANY problems he has created, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans—simply because they disagree with his policies. Mr. President: you owe millions of Americans an apology. pic.twitter.com/GPr5PEmutR — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 2, 2022

🔥 @GOPLeader has a few questions for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/xCq6vN4KeL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) simply tweeted “Unity” while sharing an imposing image of Biden with a shadow-draped, red-lit backdrop:

J.D. Vance, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, appeared to tweet the same image as Jordan.

“I can’t believe this is a real photograph,” he said. “It depicts the president of our nation, as he took to the airwaves and spoke about his fellow citizens as if they were sewer rats”:

I can’t believe this is a real photograph. It depicts the president of our nation, as he took to the airwaves and spoke about his fellow citizens as if they were sewer rats. pic.twitter.com/bWYxHJfqTa — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 2, 2022

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany chimed in on Biden’s aesthetic as well:

Standing in front of a hellish red background Biden called half the country, the MAGA Republicans "threats" & "clear and present dangers" Then he says, “empathy is the fuel of democracy-the willingness to see each other not as enemies but as fellow Americans…”!!! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 2, 2022

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel ripped Biden for his “wretched attacks” on his constituents ahead of his speech:

Joe Biden’s wretched attacks on millions of Americans have fueled attacks on pregnancy centers, Republican offices, and an assassination attempt on a Supreme Court Justice. His agenda has pitted neighbors against each other, rewarded the wealthy while punishing working families, and trampled on the rights and freedoms of Americans. Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party: one of divisiveness, disgust, and hostility towards half the country.

In a press email, the Iowa Republican Party likened Biden’s “tactic” to those used by “authoritarian regimes” in its censure of the speech:

The sitting president is trying to turn his political opponents into an enemy of the state. Joe Biden told voters he wanted to bring the country together, but all he’s done is consistently divide our nation further. The Democrat Party continually claims to be ‘protecting’ our democracy, yet they consistently vilify their opposition to keep power. It’s why they should no longer have it.

“Did Joe Biden just declare war on Red State America?” tweeted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). “I sure hope not!”

Did Joe Biden just declare war on Red State America? I sure hope not! — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 2, 2022

“Biden just declared MAGA Americans an enemy class but we are supposed to believe the upcoming Trump indictment it [sic] totally unconnected,” wrote journalist Jack Posobiec in a tweet:

Biden just declared MAGA Americans an enemy class but we are supposed to believe the upcoming Trump indictment it totally unconnected — MAGA American Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 2, 2022

THEYRE CHANTING 'F*** JOE BIDEN F*** JOE BIDEN' AT HIM IN PHILLY — MAGA American Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 2, 2022

Mark Levin, host of Fox News Channel’s Life, Liberty & Levin, stated that Biden “doesn’t talk about the genocidal regimes in Red China, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, etc., the way he talks about Republicans or ‘MAGA Republicans'”:

2. or prosperity in our country. Among his closest and earliest friends were the most racist segregationists in the Senate, and other contemptible politicians. Biden's war on the Supreme Court is also unprecedented. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 1, 2022

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake dubbed Biden “the most DIVISIVE leader in American history:

"We are the UNITED States of America." Says the most DIVISIVE leader in American history. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 2, 2022

Federalist CEO Sean David called for Biden’s impeachment:

Joe Biden needs to be impeached and removed from office. He declared war against everyone in the country who either didn’t vote for him or doesn’t support him today. Biden, Garland, and Mayorkas are not fit to continue holding office in this country. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 2, 2022

Many other Republicans shared their criticisms and thoughts as well:

Worst. Speech. Ever. Given. By. A. President. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 2, 2022

Dark blood red background, evil and condescending tone of voice & squinting eyes. Negative words & themes – and constant condemnation. Who staged this? Who wrote this? Huge mistake. pic.twitter.com/PcIst7Wra8 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 2, 2022

After much soul searching, President Biden has decided the greatest threat to American values are his political opponents. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 2, 2022

Choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/g4WJbPPDQf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2022

I’ll be on @seanhannity shortly to respond to the Palpatine address. Tune in. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 2, 2022

I’M ULTRA MAGA. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 2, 2022