The leadership of the FBI forbade agents from investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 election was decided, according to whistleblowers that came forward to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

The FBI postponed investigating Hunter’s laptop because the agency was “not going to change the outcome of the election again,” the senator revealed whistleblowers’ statement on Wednesday in a letter written to Justice Department (DOJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

According to the letter, the whistleblowers said the FBI did not want to investigate the laptop because it was afraid public disclosure would alter the outcome of the 2020 election:

