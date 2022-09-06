Report: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Eyeing Ambassador to Italy Post

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly has her sights set on becoming the U.S. Ambassador to Italy after enjoying its beaches over the summer.

However, the move depends on whether Republicans win the House majority during the upcoming midterm elections, Fox Business reported Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has been “holding the spot for the speaker, sources say, which is one reason he has yet to fill the position since taking office. Speculation earlier this year that a Pelosi ally and former Wall Street executive wanted the job has shifted with the increasing likelihood that the GOP takes the majority,” the outlet said.

Paul Pelosi and his wife, Nancy, enjoyed Italy’s beaches recently during a congressional recess visiting Alpemare Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi while Americans suffered under burdensome inflation, according to a Fox News article published July 9.

Video footage showed patrons enjoying wine and food at the beach club:

Per a spokesperson, the speaker visited on a day pass and did not spend the night, adding that the couple spent their own money during the trip.

“The speaker and her husband, who was arrested for a DUI a month prior, were spotted walking the sand with club owner and legendary Italian singer Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica Berti,” the outlet continued.

SPEAKER'S DAY OFF: Pelosi hits Italian beach in luxury vacation as husband faces DUI charge. https://fxn.ws/3Axqv8V Posted by Fox News on Thursday, July 7, 2022

According to the Fox Business report, over 100 of Biden’s ambassador nominees have been confirmed, but he has yet to name one for Italy.

It is common for presidents to reserve positions in “desirable locations” for individuals who helped during their campaign for the presidency, the outlet said, adding, “The ambassador’s residence, Villa Taverna, boasts a pool, private gardens and a three-story wine cellar, in Rome.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi dubbed Biden’s recent speech in which he claimed MAGA Republicans pose a threat to America “inspiring and optimistic,” Breitbart News reported Friday.

“Tonight, @POTUS Biden, in his inspiring and optimistic remarks, made crystal clear that our rights, our freedom and our Democracy are on the line,” Pelosi said.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are orchestrating a sinister campaign,” she continued.