Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign dropped its first campaign ad for the 2022 election cycle contrasting the difference between her success in the Hawkeye State to President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ failures in Washington, D.C.

Reynolds’ 30-second ad, Today, hopes to display the massive contrast of failures from Biden and the Democrats to her “success story” happening in Iowa under the leadership. The ad will run statewide on cable, broadcast, online, and digital streaming platforms.

With her first ad, she’s hoping to highlight her record of eliminating retirement income taxes for seniors, investing and supporting law enforcement, bipartisan mental health reform, and getting schools back open during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, she’s hoping to show that Washington under Democrat control is full of controversy, gridlock, and endless spending.

“Here in Iowa… America… still works,” the campaign ad stated.

Watch:

Here in Iowa… America still works! Check out our first ad of the 2022 campaign: pic.twitter.com/HcxPHjqhn2 — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) September 8, 2022

The ad’s full transcript:

Radio News Anchor: Controversy in Washington…

Radio News Anchor: Gridlock in Congress…

Radio News Anchor: Another Biden spending plan… Voice Over: Washington could learn a thing or two… from Iowa. Radio News Anchor: Governor Reynolds eliminates taxes on retirement income.

Radio News Anchor: Bipartisan support to increase mental health services. Voice Over: New protections for law enforcement. Talk Radio Caller: Governor Reynolds kept schools open during COVID. Voice Over: Here in Iowa… America still works. Radio News Anchor: Today’s forecast… Another beautiful day in Iowa…

The most recent polling in Iowa showed that Reynolds has a massive lead on the general ballot poll against her Democrat challenger, Deidre DeJear.

When the likely voter respondents were asked who they would vote for in the election, Reynolds led with 55.4 percent of the vote, compared to the 41.1 percent who said they would vote for DeJear. There were only 3.4 percent undecided.

The poll also showed that Reynolds carried a higher favorability than the Democrat, with 53.4 percent finding her favorable to 43.4 percent unfavorable.

In comparison, DeJear saw a 25.5 percent favorability to 14.1 percent saying they viewed her negatively. However, 17.6 percent said they have no opinion of her, and almost half, 42.9 percent, said they have never heard of the candidate.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.