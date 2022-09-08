Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) again claimed that she “stood up” to her party’s leaders and “voted against” them in Congress, despite her voting record showing otherwise, in a video obtained by Breitbart News.

Last week during a campaign stop in Creston, Iowa, Axne claimed to be standing up to her party’s leadership in order to do what is best for Iowa.

When confronted about being afraid to “mess with” the government and her party’s leadership, Axne claimed that she would “pretty much get in anybody’s face that isn’t doing something right for this district.”

“That includes this administration…I have stood up to President Biden. I have stood up to President Trump. I stood up to the party leader. I have voted against my party because it was the right vote to take for Iowa,” Axne added.

This is not the first time Axne has claimed this.

In a campaign ad last month, she also tried to distance herself from her party’s leadership and voting record by stating that she would “go anywhere to fight high prices” and “even go against my [her] own party.”

Despite what Axne claims during her campaign stops and campaign ads, ever since the Democrats took total control in Washington, DC, the Hawkeye Democrat has voted with President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 100 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight and ProPublica — two websites that keep track of members’ votes.

In fact, in July, Axne reportedly wanted Biden to come back to Iowa and campaign with her.

Interestingly enough, when Axne was running for Congress in 2018, she also lectured Iowans about her opponent for voting with former President Donald Trump and his administration 99 percent of the time.

Republicans quickly responded by calling Axne a “fraud” and saying she was “lying straight to the faces of Iowans.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg told Breitbart News, “Cindy Axne is a complete fraud who does whatever Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi say.”

Additionally, the Republican Party of Iowa, quoting Axne, said, “Every single time Joe Biden is ‘not doing something right for this district,’ Axne has cowered, sat down, and shut up.”

The Republican Party of Iowa’s communications director Kollin Crompton added, “When someone starts lying straight to the faces of Iowans, you know their campaign has a problem.”

“Axne doesn’t have the courage to stand up to her party – she proves it every time she casts a vote. And even that she barely shows up for, but don’t lie to Iowans to cover up your terrible record,” Crompton added.

Further, Lydia Hall, the communications director of Axne’s Republican challenger, Zach Nunn, told Breitbart News that “Cindy Axne claims to be bipartisan, but she votes with Biden and Pelosi 100% of the time. She’s lying to Iowans because she can’t defend her ultra-liberal record. Lying career politicians like Cindy Axne are exactly why people hate politics. Iowa deserves better.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.