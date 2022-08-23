Republicans are hammering vulnerable Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne for her most recent campaign ad that “lies to and deceives Iowans” as she tries to distance herself from her Party’s leadership and voting record.

Axne released a new campaign ad on Monday, trying to tout her record in Congress but also trying to distance herself from leadership and her voting record. In the ad, she said that rising costs are hurting Iowa families and that she would “go anywhere to fight high prices” and “even go against my [her] own party.”

Watch:

Rising costs are hurting Iowa families everywhere, so I'll go anywhere to fight high prices. Check out my new 📺 ad: pic.twitter.com/Wvyksiyxgp — Cindy Axne (@Axne4Congress) August 23, 2022

However, Republicans quickly pointed out that Axne’s new ad “lies to and deceives Iowans” and that her “real record” is much different.

The Republican Party of Iowa pointed to Axne, claiming that she has “bucked” the Democrat Party but that she has voted 100 percent with President Joe Biden, which FiveThirtyEight has kept track of throughout the current Congress. In fact, last month, Axne reportedly wanted Biden to come back to Iowa and campaign with her.

Additionally, ProPublica, which allows comparisons of votes with Speaker Nany Pelosi (D-CA), showed that Axne has also voted 100 percent of the time with her.

“While Democrats recklessly spent trillions of dollars and hurled our economy into a recession, Axne stood right by their side,” the Republican Party of Iowa also explained in its press release.

In further detail, the Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) explained that Axne’s votes have helped fuel inflation and pointed to her spending months denying that inflation was real.

Furthermore, the two clarified that Axne voted for the American Rescue Plan, which ultimately “worsened inflation.” In addition, she was the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to vote for Biden’s $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree, which experts said would make inflation worse. More recently, Axne voted for the so-called “Inflation Reduction” Act, which would not reduce inflation, and instead spends hundreds of billions of dollars on climate change and Obamacare programs, in addition to hiring thousands of new IRS agents.

“Cindy Axne’s lies must be called out,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. “Axne has aided and abetted Joe Biden in destroying our strong, great nation. Without any accountability, Axne will continue to lie to and deceive Iowans. This is Washington politics at its worst.”

NRCC Deputy Communications Director Mike Berg added, “Cindy Axne is lying through her teeth. Axne has voted for every one of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s reckless spending sprees that caused the inflation crisis.”

Republicans are aiming to unseat Axne with Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger Zach Nunn. Republicans in the House are looking for a net gain of at least five seats, which would win them back the majority and unseat Pelosi from her Speakership.

Along with generic ballot polls showing the Republicans have a good chance at taking back the majority, Breitbart News has chronicled numerous polls that show the battlefield has expanded to more districts than in years prior and, in some cases, even to typically safe seats that Biden carried in the last presidential election by between 11 and 15 points.

One of those polls from RMG Research showed Axne losing to Nunn by eight points. Of the four hundred likely midterm voters in the district from July 29 to August 5, 49 percent said they would vote for Nunn, while only 41 percent said they would vote for Axne — which was outside the poll’s 4.9 percent margin of error. Two percent also said “some other candidate,” and eight percent said, “not sure.”

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to reclaim it, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

For Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November, and much is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Republicans winning either one could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.

According to analysts from multiple organizations and news outlets, Republicans are currently projected to win back the majority in the House with anywhere between two and 35 seats, while only needing to net five seats.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.