Watch Live: Senate Judiciary to Discuss Big Tech, Media Cartel Bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday will vote on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), a bill that would carve out an antitrust exemption for establishment media outlets.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the JCPA, a bill that has been increasingly opposed by Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans and conservatives in both chambers.

The legislation, if enacted, would create an antitrust exemption for the corporate media, allowing them to collectively bargain with big tech to receive special favors.

Breitbart News’s Allum Bokhari explained:

In essence, the bill is a bailout for the same corporate legacy media that has made an industry of smearing Republicans as extremists, bigots, and worse, pushing conspiracy theories like Russiagate while ignoring legitimate stories that harm their preferred party, like the Hunter Biden ‘laptop from hell.’

Lobbyists for the legislation have also said that the legislation will help curb “misinformation,” leading many conservatives that this will lead to more censorship of conservatives.

More conservatives have opposed the legislation.

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have confirmed recently to Breitbart News that they oppose the legislation. Hawley’s office said that he has long been skeptical of carving out an antitrust exemption for the media industry.

Sen. Tom Cotton said, “Any conservative considering this bill should note that Jerry Nadler is a lead sponsor and cites ‘widespread misinformation’ as a rationale—in other words, they know this cartel will censor conservatives.”