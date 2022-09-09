GOP Rep. Carl Vows Hunter Biden Investigation in Next Congress – ‘You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet’

FAIRHOPE, Alabama — According to freshman Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL), there is much more to come out about Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, and his business dealings.

During a speech given to the Eastern Shore Republican Women’s Club in Fairhope, AL, Carl pledged a Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives would make a Hunter Biden investigation a priority.

“I think the first thing you’re going to see is Hunter Biden investigated. I think that’s fair,” Carl to said to applause from attendees. “I want to be cautious. I don’t want to spend the next two years hunting for ghosts. There are some positive things we’ve got to do in this country to get back on track, and investigating everything is not the answer in my mind. But we’ve got to get some answers on Hunter Biden. There’s no other option. I know Jim Jordan is already licking his chops.”

Carl recounted being on the same flight as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who he said had a copy of the laptop.

“They have deliberately just let little things leak,” he continued. “You haven’t seen anything yet. You haven’t seen the good stuff yet. There has just been a steady leak. Watch after January, Jim Jordan will take over that committee, and you will see a lot of eyes turn on that.”

