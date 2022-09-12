Watch — Charlie Crist Deems Himself a Savior While Bashing DeSantis: ‘Some People Call Him DeSatan’

Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) recent display — and praise — of divisive rhetoric is not new to his campaign trail, as a recently resurfaced video shows the Democrat speaking to supporters in Pinellas County, essentially comparing himself to Jesus and the governor to Satan.

The clip, taken by an attendee at Crist’s campaign event in Pinellas on March 17, 2022, features the Democrat gubernatorial hopeful — who had yet to secure his primary victory at the time — heaping praise on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky while making a subtle comparison to himself.

“And you want to know what the colors are? Look that sign right there. You see the colors, the blue and the yellow. Does that remind you of any country … we’re fighting for freedom too,” he said, calling Zelensky “amazing” for the “courage and the strength and the decency that he shows.”

“This is an election about decency, about being decent to one another, about being kind to everyone,” Crist continued. “It’s called a Florida for all.”

Crist then called Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) a “divider” and informed the crowd that “some” apparently call the governor “DeSatan.”

“We got a divider on the other side and the uniter over here. You know, some people call him DeSatan. Have you heard that? … I’m trying to be nice. DeSatan versus that?” he said, confidently pointing to his campaign sign.

“Think about that. Boom,” he said, essentially propping himself as a savior.

“The choice is crystal clear. There is no question about it. It is crystal clear. He’s bad. We’re good,” Crist added.

WATCH:

In just one minute, Charlie Crist compares himself to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/Y921vt1qAB — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 12, 2022

Despite attempting to brand himself as a uniter and savior, Crist has followed in the footsteps of President Biden, continuing to unleash divisive rhetoric and insulting millions of voters along the way. When he is not deeming DeSantis “the biggest threat to democracy we’ve seen since Trump,” he is insulting millions of Floridians.

“Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him, and I don’t want your vote!” Crist declared last month.

“If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats. Good independents. Good Republicans. Unify with this ticket,” he added:

Crist: "Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there." pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022

The Democrat praised Biden for having the “courage” to demonize millions of Americans following the president’s angry anti-MAGA speech.

“How many of you saw Joe Biden speak last night on national TV?” Crist asked:

Charlie Cringe worshipping Joe Biden again: "How many of you saw Biden’s speech last night on national TV? God love him. He told it straight… The president laid it out, he didn’t hold back and I am so damn proud of him for it.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/uFlcaUMtiO — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 6, 2022

“God love him. God love him, and I do,” he continued. “And he’s told it straight. Democracy is at stake. … Our freedoms are at stake. And the President laid it out, and he couldn’t hold back and I’m so damn proud of him for it.”