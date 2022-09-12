There is currently no confirmed place for former U.S. President Donald Trump to join the mourners at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week in London, the White House said Monday.

Only heads of state and their spouses or partners will be invited – meaning Joe Biden and his wife Jill will be among those attending the historic service in Westminster Abbey.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) indicated the Abbey will be so packed it would be impossible to offer more invitations.

The Daily Express reports the guidelines, which had been sent to embassies on Saturday night, said the department: “regrets that, because of limited space at the state funeral service and associated events, no other members of the principal guest’s family, staff or entourage may be admitted.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also appeared to indicate the choice of who will attend will be made on the other side of the Atlantic, telling a press briefing:

So just to give you a little bit of a breakdown of how this all occurred: So the invitation for the President and the First Lady came in the form of a note verbale [sic] sent from the protocol directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. It was received late Saturday night. And as you all know, the President accepted the invitation on Sunday morning. And so as far as invites, I would refer you to the United — the United Kingdom, their government, on that protocol generally. The invitation was — extended to the U.S. government was for the President and the First Lady only. […] This is a decision that is — that is made for the UK government. They decide who gets invited. Again, the invite was for the President and the First Lady only. It is for them to move to decide on how they’re going to proceed with invites, and they have.

The last two state funerals, which were held for Winston Churchill and George VI, were not attended by serving U.S. presidents – but Biden confirmed Friday he would be coming to Queen Elizabeth II’s.

The possibility of Trump attending the service was raised due to his fond tribute to Her Majesty, as well as his previous positive statements about her.

Other leaders confirmed to be in attendance at the funeral include New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Australia’s Anthony Albanese.