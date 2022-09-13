Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) has introduced legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to set the thermostats in their own office buildings to at least 78 degrees.

Seventy-eight degrees is the same temperature that California’s electrical grid operators have been recently recommending its residents set their thermostats at in their own homes from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., amid the hottest days of the summer.

Officials in the Golden State have also been issuing “Flex Alerts” asking residents to use less electricity in their homes, in addition to their request to not crank up their air conditioners, Breitbart News reported.

The state has even recommended residents not charge their electric vehicles in order to not overwhelm the state’s electrical grid system, despite their plans to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Ernst’s legislation would also require both Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and EPA administrator Michael Regan to provide congress with the records of what their respective office temperatures have been set at since the Biden administration took over in 2021.

The Iowa Republican hammered Granholm and other Democrats for applauding California’s energy policies:

During a hot summer, liberal leaders told Americans to set the AC to 78 degrees to compensate for failed Democratic policies. Secretary of Energy Granholm praised the move, saying states like California are leading by example[.] It’s time for Biden officials to adhere to the same regulations they’re forcing on hardworking Americans. My bill requires EPA and the Department of Energy to set the AC no lower than 78 degrees, and provide a report to Congress on what they’ve had the AC set at in the past[.] Not only will this make Washington bureaucrats think twice before imposing arbitrary rules on Americans, it could even save money.

“It’s time to make ‘em squeal, and sweat!” Ernst added.

Fox Business reported that the Iowa Senator introduced the legislation on Monday.

California’s government has already implemented similar measures for its own state buildings.

After the Labor Day weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) required state offices to set their thermostats at 78 degrees at 4:00 p.m., then to 85 degrees at 5:00 p.m., before cooling the buildings down at night, the Sacramento Bee reported.

