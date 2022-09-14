House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday begged the audience to clap during her speech praising the Inflation Reduction Act — a moment reminiscent of then-presidential candidate Jeb Bush begging the audience to “please clap” on the 2016 campaign trail.

Pelosi delivered a speech on the White House lawn on Tuesday, celebrating the Democrat’s passage and President Biden’s subsequent signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which actually spends billions of dollars on climate change initiatives and Obamacare programs and will do little, if anything, to actually reduce inflation in the country. Rather, the legislation raises taxes and unleashes a new army of tens of thousands of IRS agents, boosting the agency with an extra $80 billion alone.

But the 82-year-old House Speaker praised the bloated measure on Tuesday, thanking Biden for supposedly “unifying and inspiring a vision of a stronger, fairer, safer future for all, for our children,” she said.

“Your extraordinary leadership has made this glorious day possible,” she said before informing the audience, “That’s an applause line.”

“Jill was applauding,” Pelosi continued. “And let us salute leader Schumer, his colleagues in the Senate for their extraordinary leadership and the success in bringing this bill forward.”

Her reminder to the audience was reminiscent of an awkward moment Jeb Bush had on the contentious 2016 campaign trail, where he prompted his audience to “please clap” after describing the way he would lead the country.

“So here’s my pledge to you. I will be a commander-in-chief that will have the back of the military. I won’t trash talk. I won’t be a divider-in-chief or an agitator-in-chief. I will be out there blowharding, talking a big game without backing it up,” Bush said at the time.

“I think the next president needs to be a lot quieter but send a signal that we’re prepared to act in the national security interests of this country to get back in the business of creating a more peaceful world,” he said before looking defeated and uttering, “Please clap.”

Ironically, consumer prices rose yet again even as the Biden White House celebrated the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. According to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, inflation rose one-tenth of a percentage point in August. It is up 8.3 percent from August 2021.