Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), declared that “crime is through the roof” and that it will play a “huge” role in the upcoming midterm elections during his recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“At the end of the day, I’ll put it in terms like this. You don’t know what the jury — the voters — are going to decide [in] November,” Emmer explained. “I do know that they’re going to return the majority to Republicans, but how broad and how deep that is, we’ll leave that for them to tell us.”

The NRCC chair noted that the “Democrats just passed a bill so they can hire an army of IRS agents to harass conservatives and the middle class” and that the Republicans will win by pointing out the Democrats’ pro-crime agenda.

“We’re gonna win with our candidates by highlighting… Democrats’ pro-criminal policies that have created chaos and violence in our communities, and we’re gonna win by reminding voters that Democrats have prioritized open borders and given drug cartels a free pass to terrorize American citizens,” Emmer added.

He also clarified that the House races across the country are the “largest local race on the ballot” this year and how they are looking to localize the elections to a specific geography and demographic areas for the candidates as much as possible.

“You’ll see us continue to tailor our message to specific areas,” he said, explaining how the Republicans are looking to localize the elections. “In New York, expect crime to continue to be a key theme highlighting Democrats’ pro-criminal policies. I mentioned the cashless bail earlier. I mean, where, where does it make sense, let murderers and thieves and people committing assaults right back out on the street within hours after they’re picked up.”

Expanding on New York, Emmer stated that Republicans’ opportunities to pick up Democrat-held seats look “extremely promising” since crime is a significant issue in the state.

“It’s driven largely by that violent crime wave the Democrats policy should create it,” he added. “Every one of these Democrats in New York has supported cashless bail, which puts criminals before… it puts criminals ahead of the actual citizens that were supposed to be law-abiding citizens were supposed to be protected.”

In addition to fixing crime, Emmer added that “A vote for a Republican is a vote to get a cost of living back under control and restore American energy independence” and would be “for safety and security in our communities, in our states, in our country, and around the world,” for a “secure border,” and “putting parents back in charge of the decisions they believe are most important when it comes to their children and their own personal lives.”

