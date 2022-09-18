The Club for Growth will launch an ad torching Never Trump and Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin for “stiffing” small business vendors, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“I knew what it would do to my business if I didn’t get paid,” Chad Saunders, a Utah small business owner, said in the ad. “I think if people knew that Evan McMullin had stiffed people that tried to help him … $600,000, just think about what people are going through, and I don’t think he thinks about them at all. He got what he needed and he’s moved on.”

“I think Utah needs a payday for Evan McMullin, that’s the trademark of a con man. Once you’ve been burned, it’s hard to go back,” Saunders added.

The Club for Growth ad highlights how McMullin still owes over $670,000 to the many campaign vendors who helped his failed 2016 presidential election campaign against former President Donald Trump.

While it is not uncommon for many presidential campaigns to take years to fully pay off their vendors, after five years, McMullin has not made a decent paydown on his campaign debt to various vendors.

For instance, it took Hillary Clinton four years to pay off millions of dollars in debt from her 2008 campaigns.

As of April 2022, McMullin reportedly still owed $670,000 in debt to various vendors for his 2016 campaign.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported in 2018 that many former campaign staffers of his believe that McMullin had no intention of paying them, even though he had owed many of them tens of thousands of dollars.

One former campaign staffer for McMullin said the former presidential candidate had “no remorse” about going so far into debt.

“To me, Evan didn’t really seem to understand or care that there were families that this debt really hurt, He doesn’t want to make good on any of this,” the former staffer said.

“I don’t think he even knows who he still owes money to, or even cares. Which is really sad,” the staffer added.

An internal poll for McMullin’s opponent, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), found that Lee led McMullin by 18 points, or double digits.