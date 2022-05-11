368 Democrats and Republicans Vote to Give Ukraine $40 Billion in Aid During 40-Year High Inflation

Three-hundred-and-sixty-eight Republicans and Democrats voted on Tuesday night to grant Ukraine $40 billion in aid while Americans suffer from historic inflation.
The House voted late Tuesday night to pass H.R. 7691, the Additional Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. The legislation would provide $40 billion in emergency funding to “support the Ukrainian people and defend global democracy in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”
The legislation, among other things, provide:
- $350 million for Migration and Refugee Assistance for refugee outflows from Ukraine
- $4 billion for the Foreign Military Financing Program to support Ukraine and countries affected by the conflict in Ukraine, including “NATO Eastern flank countries.”
- $500 million to support the specialized facilities of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support Ukraine’s economic and energy needs
The $40 billion aid package serves as an extra $6.8 billion beyond what President Joe Biden initially proposed. Many Republicans have railed against Biden’s rampant spending, which they believe has led to the historic inflation unfolding two years into his administration.
The 368 lawmakers (Republicans are in italic) that voted for this legislation include:
Fifty-seven Republicans opposed the Ukraine package, which includes:
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who voted against the legislation, said the Ukraine aid billion spent “more on all U.S. roads and bridges” than the country spends in a year.
Massie said this is “something to think about the next time you are stuck in traffic or replacing a bent rim.”
Counting last night’s rushed vote, Congress has now spent more money on Ukraine in six months than we spend on all US roads and bridges in a year.
… something to think about the next time you are stuck in traffic or replacing a bent rim.
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 11, 2022
“I’m voting against tonight’s reckless $40B Ukraine spending bill,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), a former Freedom Caucus chair, said. “Pelosi rushed the bill to the House floor without hearings or time for members to adequately review the bill. I oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but we can’t help Ukraine by spending money we don’t have.”
I'm voting against tonight's reckless $40B Ukraine spending bill.
Pelosi rushed the bill to the House floor without hearings or time for members to adequately review the bill.
I oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but we can't help Ukraine by spending money we don't have. pic.twitter.com/z2mgJkYN51
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) May 10, 2022
“Instead of $40 billion more of our tax dollars going to Ukraine and billions more going to other Biden priorities like so-called “global disinformation,” let’s put America first for a change,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said.
Instead of $40 billion more of our tax dollars going to Ukraine and billions more going to other Biden priorities like so-called “global disinformation,” let’s put America first for a change.
— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) May 10, 2022
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3
