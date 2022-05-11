368 Democrats and Republicans Vote to Give Ukraine $40 Billion in Aid During 40-Year High Inflation

Three-hundred-and-sixty-eight Republicans and Democrats voted on Tuesday night to grant Ukraine $40 billion in aid while Americans suffer from historic inflation.

The House voted late Tuesday night to pass H.R. 7691, the Additional Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. The legislation would provide $40 billion in emergency funding to “support the Ukrainian people and defend global democracy in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”

The legislation, among other things, provide:

$350 million for Migration and Refugee Assistance for refugee outflows from Ukraine

$4 billion for the Foreign Military Financing Program to support Ukraine and countries affected by the conflict in Ukraine, including “NATO Eastern flank countries.”

$500 million to support the specialized facilities of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support Ukraine’s economic and energy needs

The $40 billion aid package serves as an extra $6.8 billion beyond what President Joe Biden initially proposed. Many Republicans have railed against Biden’s rampant spending, which they believe has led to the historic inflation unfolding two years into his administration.

The 368 lawmakers (Republicans are in italic) that voted for this legislation include:

Adams

Aderholt

Aguilar

Allen

Allred

Amodei

Armstrong

Auchincloss

Axne

Bacon

Baird

Balderson

Barr

Barragán

Bass

Beatty

Bentz

Bergman

Beyer

Bice (OK)

Bishop (GA)

Blumenauer

Blunt Rochester

Bonamici

Bost

Bourdeaux

Bowman

Boyle, Brendan F.

Brady

Brooks

Brown (MD)

Brown (OH)

Brownley

Buchanan

Bucshon

Budd

Burgess

Bush

Bustos

Butterfield

Calvert

Carbajal

Cárdenas

Carey

Carl

Carson

Carter (GA)

Carter (LA)

Carter (TX)

Cartwright

Case

Casten

Castor (FL)

Castro (TX)

Chabot

Cheney

Cherfilus-McCormick

Chu

Cicilline

Clark (MA)

Clarke (NY)

Cleaver

Cline

Clyburn

Cohen

Cole

Connolly

Cooper

Correa

Costa

Courtney

Craig

Crawford

Crenshaw

Crist

Crow

Cuellar

Curtis

Davids (KS)

Davis, Danny K.

Davis, Rodney

Dean

DeFazio

DeGette

DeLauro

DelBene

Delgado

Demings

DeSaulnier

Deutch

Diaz-Balart

Dingell

Doggett

Doyle, Michael F.

Dunn

Ellzey

Emmer

Escobar

Eshoo

Espaillat

Evans

Fallon

Feenstra

Ferguson

Fischbach

Fitzgerald

Fitzpatrick

Fleischmann

Fletcher

Foster

Foxx

Frankel, Lois

Franklin, C. Scott

Gallagher

Gallego

Garamendi

Garbarino

Garcia (CA)

García (IL)

Garcia (TX)

Gimenez

Golden

Gomez Gonzales, Tony

Gonzalez (OH)

Gonzalez, Vicente

Gooden (TX)

Gottheimer

Granger

Graves (MO)

Green (TN)

Green, Al (TX)

Griffith

Grijalva

Grothman

Guest

Guthrie

Harder (CA)

Harris

Hayes

Herrera Beutler

Higgins (NY)

Hill

Himes

Hinson

Hollingsworth

Horsford

Houlahan

Hoyer

Hudson

Huffman

Issa

Jackson Lee

Jacobs (CA)

Jacobs (NY)

Jayapal

Jeffries

Johnson (GA)

Johnson (OH)

Johnson (SD)

Johnson (TX)

Jones

Joyce (OH)

Joyce (PA)

Kahele

Kaptur

Katko

Keating

Keller

Kelly (IL)

Kelly (MS)

Kelly (PA)

Khanna

Kildee

Kilmer

Kim (CA)

Kim (NJ)

Kind

Kinzinger

Kirkpatrick

Krishnamoorthi

Kuster

Kustoff

LaHood

LaMalfa

Lamb

Lamborn

Langevin

Larsen (WA)

Larson (CT)

Latta

LaTurner

Lawrence

Lawson (FL)

Lee (CA)

Lee (NV)

Leger Fernandez

Letlow

Levin (CA)

Levin (MI)

Lieu

Lofgren

Loudermilk

Lowenthal

Lucas

Luetkemeyer

Luria

Lynch

Mace

Malinowski

Malliotakis

Maloney, Carolyn B.

Maloney, Sean

Manning

Matsui

McBath

McCarthy

McCaul

McClain

McClintock

McCollum

McEachin

McGovern

McHenry

McNerney

Meeks

Meijer

Meng

Meuser

Mfume

Miller (WV)

Miller-Meeks

Moolenaar

Mooney

Moore (UT)

Moore (WI)

Morelle

Moulton

Mrvan

Mullin

Murphy (FL)

Murphy (NC)

Nadler

Napolitano

Neal

Neguse Newhouse

Newman

Norcross

O’Halleran

Obernolte

Ocasio-Cortez

Omar

Owens

Palazzo

Pallone

Palmer

Panetta

Pappas

Pascrell

Payne

Pelosi

Pence

Perlmutter

Peters

Pfluger

Phillips

Pingree

Pocan

Porter

Posey

Pressley

Price (NC)

Quigley

Raskin

Reschenthaler

Rice (NY)

Rice (SC)

Rodgers (WA)

Rogers (AL)

Rogers (KY)

Ross

Rouzer

Roybal-Allard

Ruiz

Ruppersberger

Rush

Rutherford

Ryan

Salazar

Sánchez

Sarbanes

Scalise

Scanlon

Schakowsky

Schiff

Schneider

Schrader

Schrier

Schweikert

Scott (VA)

Scott, Austin

Scott, David

Sewell

Sherman

Sherrill

Simpson

Sires

Slotkin

Smith (MO)

Smith (NE)

Smith (NJ)

Smith (WA)

Smucker

Soto

Spanberger

Spartz

Speier

Stansbury

Stanton

Stauber

Steel

Stefanik

Steil

Stevens

Stewart

Suozzi

Swalwell

Takano

Taylor

Tenney

Thompson (CA)

Thompson (MS)

Thompson (PA)

Timmons

Titus

Tlaib

Tonko

Torres (CA)

Torres (NY)

Trahan

Trone

Turner

Underwood

Upton

Valadao

Vargas

Veasey

Velázquez

Wagner

Walberg

Walorski

Waltz

Wasserman Schultz

Waters

Watson Coleman

Weber (TX)

Webster (FL)

Welch

Wenstrup

Wexton

Wild

Williams (GA)

Wilson (FL)

Wilson (SC)

Wittman

Womack

Yarmuth

Fifty-seven Republicans opposed the Ukraine package, which includes:

Arrington

Babin

Banks

Biggs

Bilirakis

Bishop (NC)

Boebert

Buck

Burchett

Cammack

Cawthorn

Cloud

Clyde

Comer

Davidson

DesJarlais

Donalds

Duncan

Estes Fulcher

Gaetz

Gibbs

Gohmert

Good (VA)

Gosar

Graves (LA)

Greene (GA)

Harshbarger

Hartzler

Hern

Herrell

Hice (GA)

Higgins (LA)

Huizenga

Jackson

Johnson (LA)

Jordan

Lesko Long

Mann

Massie

Mast

Miller (IL)

Moore (AL)

Nehls

Norman

Perry

Rose

Rosendale

Roy

Sessions

Steube

Tiffany

Van Drew

Van Duyne

Westerman

Williams (TX)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who voted against the legislation, said the Ukraine aid billion spent “more on all U.S. roads and bridges” than the country spends in a year.

Massie said this is “something to think about the next time you are stuck in traffic or replacing a bent rim.”

Counting last night’s rushed vote, Congress has now spent more money on Ukraine in six months than we spend on all US roads and bridges in a year. … something to think about the next time you are stuck in traffic or replacing a bent rim. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 11, 2022

“I’m voting against tonight’s reckless $40B Ukraine spending bill,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), a former Freedom Caucus chair, said. “Pelosi rushed the bill to the House floor without hearings or time for members to adequately review the bill. I oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but we can’t help Ukraine by spending money we don’t have.”

I'm voting against tonight's reckless $40B Ukraine spending bill. Pelosi rushed the bill to the House floor without hearings or time for members to adequately review the bill. I oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but we can't help Ukraine by spending money we don't have. pic.twitter.com/z2mgJkYN51 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) May 10, 2022

“Instead of $40 billion more of our tax dollars going to Ukraine and billions more going to other Biden priorities like so-called “global disinformation,” let’s put America first for a change,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said.

Instead of $40 billion more of our tax dollars going to Ukraine and billions more going to other Biden priorities like so-called “global disinformation,” let’s put America first for a change. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) May 10, 2022

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3