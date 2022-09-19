Appearing Monday on the Fox Business Network, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen urged the Biden administration to declare fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
A transcript is as follows:
LIZ CLAMAN: Do you truly think [fentanyl] is a WMD because China is involved in the chemicals that create it?
MONTANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AUSTIN KNUDSEN: This absolutely is a WMD. I think we should be talking about China and talking about the Mexican drug cartel as a terrorist organization. We have to look at the effects that it’s having on states like Montana that are a long way from the southern border. They have absolutely flooded my state, flooded our highways, flooded our cities, and so we’re dealing with a huge fentanyl epidemic here in Montana. We’re having a really hard time dealing with it. There have been lots of overdoses and many deaths. I think this absolutely should be treated as a weapon of mass destruction.
