Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) appeared Tuesday on the Fox News Channel and expressed confidence that the Republican Party will regain control over the U.S. House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.
A transcript is as follows:
SANDRA SMITH: Let’s dig in and pop back up on the screen the breakdown of the Senate races with four in the toss-up category. Obviously Arizona, watching Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, the open seat there. What do you see happening here and what do you attribute the loss of momentum for your party?
SEN. TOM COTTON: I’m confident we’re going to win control of the House and Senate. I wouldn’t say we’ve had a loss of momentum. These Senate races are very competitive and go down to the wire in many states. The Democrats, of course, have a very energized far-left base that is happy that Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have been trying to deliver on their far left demands.

