Job Creators Network Teams With Small Business Owners, Newt Gingrich, Congressmen to Launch ‘American Small Business Prosperity Plan

Job Creators Network has launched the “American Small Business Prosperity Plan” with the help of Newt Gingrich, members of Congress, and small business owners to put American entrepreneurs first.

The “American Small Business Prosperity Plan,” which was announced during a press conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, includes an eight-point plan giving Congress and congressional candidates what JCN calls “a positive, pro-growth economic agenda and specific policies to enact into law in the next Congress.”

“Small businesses across the country are suffering as they endure 40-year high inflation, the lingering consequences of the pandemic lockdowns, labor shortages, and a policy agenda that consistently puts entrepreneurs last,” said JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz in a statement. “The American Small Business Prosperity Plan will help to reset the agenda in Washington in favor of Mainstreet by tackling the challenges small business owners face with commonsense policies that everyone can get behind.”

Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the U.S. House, said “The Job Creators Network has put together a unified plan to help small business, fix the economy, and provide opportunity for all Americans.”

“The current state of the economy is hurting hard-working Americans who depend on the economic engine that the small business community provides,” Gingrich said. “Clear steps to correct the economy have been laid out by The American Small Business Prosperity Plan. The Job Creators Network has given the new Congress the ability to get a running start, addressing the most important issues for small businesses and Americans.”

The eight elements of the “American Small Business Prosperity Plan” include:

Make the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Permanent

Unleash Domestic Energy Production

Healthcare Reform to Benefit Small Businesses and Families

Exempt Small Businesses From New Regulations



Rein-in Government Spending To Combat High Inflation

Expand Access to Capital for Small Businesses

Dignity of Work Requirement for Recipients of Government Assistance

Get Tough on China and Unclog Obstructed Supply Chains

Those supporting the plan include former Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, former Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Tom Price, Matt Bevin, former Governor of Kentucky and small business owner, former Ohio Treasurer of State Ken Blackwell, Charlie Kirk, Founder and President of Turning Point USA, Brad Anderson, former CEO and Vice Chairman of Best Buy Company and Executive Board Chair, Job Creators Network, Ed Rensi, retired president and CEO of McDonald’s USA and Executive Chairman of The Boardroom Initiative, Dave Brat, former U.S. Representative and Dean of the School of Business at Liberty University, William “Chip” Rogers, President and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Former Member of the Georgia State Senate, Lisa B. Nelson, CEO of the American Legislative Exchange Council, Stephen Moore, economist and co-founder Committee to Unleash Prosperity, Andy Puzder, Former CEO of CKE Restaurants, Chairman of 2ndVote Value Investments, Inc. and JCN Board Member, John Motta, Chairman of the Coalition of Franchisee Associations Small business owner.

