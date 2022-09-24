Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a preservation notice Friday to former FBI official Timothy Thibault, warning Thibault to save records related to the multiple whistleblower allegations he is facing in the event Republicans take the majority and are able to conduct a formal investigation.

The Republicans referenced in their letter Breitbart News’s report from July revealing an FBI whistleblower had accused Thibault, a former assistant special agent in charge, of pressuring agents to reclassify cases as “domestic violent extremism” despite limited evidence supporting reclassification.

The Republicans also cited a whistleblower claim that Thibault shut down a line of investigation into “derogatory Hunter Biden reporting,” an accusation initially brought to light by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“We have been investigating serious allegations of abuse and misconduct within the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the Republicans wrote to Thibault.

They continued:

Brave whistleblowers have informed us that as an Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Washington Field Office, you pressured line agents to reclassify cases as “domestic violent extremism” even though there was minimal, circumstantial evidence to support a reclassification. Other whistleblowers have come to Congress alleging that you were part of a scheme to undermine and discredit allegations of criminal wrongdoing by members of the Biden family. Accordingly, we believe that you possess information relating to our investigation and we request your assistance with our inquiry.

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan, @repdarrellissa, @RepMikeJohnson invite Timothy Thibault for transcribed interview and demand the preservation of all existing and future documents related to his role in the politicization of the Department of Justice and FBI. pic.twitter.com/82yDNnNoJm — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 24, 2022

In addition to the whistleblower revelation from Grassley’s office, the Washington Free Beacon first reported in September that Thibault “helped bury information” about Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner to Hunter Biden who became a key witness in Hunter Biden investigations after going public with claims that President Joe Biden spoke with Hunter about Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

The letter to Thibault was signed by House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), as well as Reps. Darrell Issa (R-CA) and Mike Johnson (R-LA).

The letter comes after Thibault, who is also under investigation for a potential Hatch Act violation, resigned from the FBI in August and subsequently denied some allegations against him while ignoring others in a statement through his legal counsel.

In addition to demanding Thibault preserve any relevant documents and communications, the congressmembers also asked that Thibault appear before them to testify, although Republicans, who are in the minority party, cannot issue a subpoena to compel Thibault to appear.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats, who have majority power, control the committee’s investigative activity, such as conducting hearings and issuing subpoenas, and committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has not conveyed interest in investigating the FBI’s handling of probes related to Hunter Biden.

