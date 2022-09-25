Just Go: Poll Shows Democrats Want Anybody but Joe Biden for 2024

Anybody but Joe. That is the simple message a clear majority of Democrats delivered in an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday, indicating the party should replace President Joe Biden as its nominee for president in 2024.

The polling figures come ahead of November’s midterm elections which already promise to be a litmus test of both the president’s overall appeal and the party’s hopes of control in the House and Senate, as both chambers barely have a majority.

Looking two years further down the track, just 35 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor Biden for the 2024 nomination; 56 percent want the party to pick someone else.

Put simply, Democratic supporters are telling Biden if he cannot carry them with him he has no chance of winning over the country in 2024.

The poor polling numbers are nothing new, as Breitbart News has reported, with Biden’s casting of his GOP opponents as somehow a threat to democracy seen as an unacceptable smear.

The poor polling numbers are nothing new, as Breitbart News has reported, with Biden's casting of his GOP opponents as somehow a threat to democracy seen as an unacceptable smear.

The president’s standing customarily is critical to his party’s fortunes in midterms — and Biden is well under water. Thirty-nine percent of Americans approve of his job performance while 53 percent disapprove, about where he’s been steadily the past year, the poll shows.

Specifically on the economy, with inflation near a 40-year high, his approval rating is 36 percent while 57 percent disapprove — a 21-point deficit.

Overall economic management is a key point of voter disapproval of Biden and his administration.

The poll shows 74 percent say the economy is in bad shape, up from 58 percent in the spring after Biden took office, with Biden’s handling of inflation cast as a disaster time and time again – by his own supporters and GOP opponents alike.

Overall economic management is a key point of voter disapproval of Biden and his administration.

The poll shows 74 percent say the economy is in bad shape, up from 58 percent in the spring after Biden took office, with Biden's handling of inflation cast as a disaster time and time again – by his own supporters and GOP opponents alike.

The GOP leads the Democrats by 16 points in trust to handle the economy overall and by 19 points in trust to handle inflation.

Equally important, 84 percent call the economy a top issue in their vote for Congress and 76 percent say the same about inflation. Many fewer, 62 percent, call abortion a top issue.

This ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted by landline and cellular telephone Sept. 18-21, 2022, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,006 adults, including 908 registered voters. Results have a margin of sampling error of 3.5 percentage points, including the design effect. Partisan divisions in the full sample are 28%-24%-41%, Democrats-Republicans-independents, and 27%-26%-40% among registered voters.