Club for Growth Action launched an ad exposing how Never-Trump Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin has attacked Republicans as “racist” and the GOP as “rotten to the core,” Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“There is an element of the Republican base that is racist,” McMullin said during an August 2017 interview.

“What Evan McMullin said, that doesn’t feel kind. He’s derogatory towards a huge group of people,” one woman said in the Club for Growth Action ad.

“To me, Evan McMullin is a charlatan, he’s trying to play that middle and be ‘independent,'” another woman said.

“He’s just an opportunist,” the second woman added.

Indeed, McMullin, a Never-Trump politician who ran a failed 2016 presidential campaign bid to try to prevent Donald Trump from gaining office, has frequently attacked Republicans as bigots.

In a February 2021 interview, McMullin said that the Republican party was “rotten to the core.”

In June 2020 McMullin said, “The Republican Party has become so darn un-American.”

In a prior ad in the race, the Club for Growth torched McMullin for “stiffing” small business vendors during his 2016 presidential election.