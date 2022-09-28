Club for Growth Action launched an ad exposing how Never-Trump Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin has attacked Republicans as “racist” and the GOP as “rotten to the core,” Breitbart News has learned exclusively.
“There is an element of the Republican base that is racist,” McMullin said during an August 2017 interview.
“What Evan McMullin said, that doesn’t feel kind. He’s derogatory towards a huge group of people,” one woman said in the Club for Growth Action ad.
“To me, Evan McMullin is a charlatan, he’s trying to play that middle and be ‘independent,'” another woman said.
“He’s just an opportunist,” the second woman added.
Indeed, McMullin, a Never-Trump politician who ran a failed 2016 presidential campaign bid to try to prevent Donald Trump from gaining office, has frequently attacked Republicans as bigots.
In a February 2021 interview, McMullin said that the Republican party was “rotten to the core.”
In June 2020 McMullin said, “The Republican Party has become so darn un-American.”
In a prior ad in the race, the Club for Growth torched McMullin for “stiffing” small business vendors during his 2016 presidential election.
That Club for Growth ad highlights how McMullin still owes over $670,000 to the many campaign vendors who helped his failed 2016 presidential election campaign against former President Donald Trump.
The Utah Debate Commission released a poll in September which found that McMullin’s opponent, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), leads the Never Trumper by 11 points.
Lee’s campaign manager, Matt Lusty, took the poll as a sign that Utahns are backing Utah’s senior senator.
“Recent poll numbers are encouraging. Sen. Lee is committed to earning every vote so he can continue fighting for conservative values and economic principles that help Utah families,” Lusty said.
