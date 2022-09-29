South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is promising to permanently repeal the state’s grocery tax if reelected this November.

Noem stated that if the proposal were to pass, it would be “the largest tax cut in state history” and would “put hundreds of dollars in the pockets of the average South Dakota family.”

I’ve seen families across SD struggle to make ends meet because of Biden’s inflation. I'm proposing the largest tax cut in state history: eliminating sales tax on groceries. This will put $100 MILLION back into the pockets of SD families. Cutting taxes. Saving families $$$. pic.twitter.com/tdISaXdbxP — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 28, 2022

The Republican governor said the increased cost of living under the Biden administration is what led her to announce the proposal.

“I have seen families across South Dakota struggling to make ends meet with rising inflation because of President Biden’s policies. His failed liberal agenda has caused the cost of food to skyrocket, and family budgets are being stretched thin,” Noem said via Fox News.

Noem says the tax cut will save people in the Mount Rushmore state approximately $100 million.

The announcement comes as inflation has surged to historic levels, with grocery prices increasing by 13.5 percent since last year.

Breitbart News reported that compared to a year ago, eggs are up by 39.8 percent, butter is up by 24.6 percent, bread is up by 16.2 percent, and sugar is up by 15.9 percent.

In addition to her grocery tax repeal promise, Noem proposed to cut the state’s bingo tax and fees representing less than $40,000 in annual revenue, the Associated Press reported.

The governor made the announcement Wednesday in Rapid City along with state legislators, state employees, and Corey Lewandowski, according to the Rapid City Journal.

Noem is up for reelection against Democrat nominee Jamie Smith in South Dakota’s gubernatorial election on November 8 election. Noem was elected governor in 2018 and previously served as the state’s at-large U.S. representative from 2011 to 2019.

